Donald Trump

Donald Trump Defends 'Big Boy' Bill Clinton After New Photos of Ex-Prez alongside Jeffrey Epstein Released — 'It's A Terrible Thing'

picture of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has leapt to the defence of Bill Clinton after ex-president featured heavlly in latest Epstein Files stash.

Dec. 23 2025, Updated 8:56 a.m. ET

Donald Trump says he "hated" seeing photos of Bill Clinton in the newly-released Epstein Files while attempting to defend the former president.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump backed Clinton during his first engagement in front of the media since the release of the latest files.

Trump's Dislike Of Seeing Snaps Of Clinton With Epstein

picture of Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: SOURCE: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Bill poses alongside Jeffrey Epstein in an image featured in latest Epstein Files release.

He said: "I think it's terrible," adding: "I like Bill Clinton... and I hate to see photos come out of him.

"I've always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I've been nice to him, he's been nice to me.

"I hate to see photos come out of him, but this is what the Democrats, mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans, are asking for.

"So they are giving photos of me to. Everybody was friendly with this guy [Epstein], either friendly or not friendly.

"He was all over Palm Beach and other places... and Bill Clinton was a friend of his, but everybody was."

'Everybody Was A Friend of Epstein — Not Just Clinton'

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton
Source: Department of Justice; MEGA

Clinton was a 'friend' of Epstein, says Trump, who claimed 'everyone was.'

He added: "Bill Clinton's a big boy. He can handle it, but you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago."

The president claimed the release of the files "is a way of trying to deflect from the tremendous success that the Republican Party has."

Clinton, 79, appeared numerous times in the bombshell tranche of documents on Friday, being seen taking a dip with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and a woman whose face was redacted.

Plus, inside Epstein's home, an infamous painting of Clinton wearing a blue dress was hung on the wall.

The ex-president, actor Kevin Spacey and Maxwell were seen in other photographs at the Churchill War Rooms in London.

Taking A Dip With Maxwell

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Bill Clinton
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

Clinton appears in a photograph taking a dip with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

On Monday, Clinton released a statement, saying: "What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected.

"We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection."

The former president, who wed wife Hillary in 1975, called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to "immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton."

He accused the DOJ of 'selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years.'

Clinton further alleged that by not releasing the files, the DOJ would be confirming suspicions that its actions are about 'insinuation' and not transparency.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was driven by Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Thomas Massie, though with large amounts of bipartisan support.

picture of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Clinton called for the release of the remaining Epstein Files on Monday.

Trump admitted that Epstein had connections everywhere back in the 1990s and 2000s.

"Everybody was friendly with this guy. He was around, he was all over Palm Beach and other places."

He then noted the toppling of former Harvard President Larry Summers who Trump said was "forced to resign from every board he's on", calling him Epstein's "best friend" before noting that "everybody was'."

The president also briefly addressed Epstein's infamous Little St James Island after discussing how Summers' had been "ruined" by photos of him there.

"I wasn't, I never went there, by the way. Fortunately, it's nice, but I never went there."

