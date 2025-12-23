Donald Trump Defends 'Big Boy' Bill Clinton After New Photos of Ex-Prez alongside Jeffrey Epstein Released — 'It's A Terrible Thing'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump backed Clinton during his first engagement in front of the media since the release of the latest files.

Donald Trump says he "hated" seeing photos of Bill Clinton in the newly-released Epstein Files while attempting to defend the former president.

He said: "I think it's terrible," adding: "I like Bill Clinton... and I hate to see photos come out of him.

"I've always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I've been nice to him, he's been nice to me.

"I hate to see photos come out of him, but this is what the Democrats, mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans, are asking for.

"So they are giving photos of me to. Everybody was friendly with this guy [Epstein], either friendly or not friendly.

"He was all over Palm Beach and other places... and Bill Clinton was a friend of his, but everybody was."