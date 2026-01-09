Serena Williams' Husband Launches Stinging Attack on Trolls Accusing Tennis Legend of Skin Bleaching — They're 'Idiots'!

Weighing in on the topic, Williams said: "No, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin."

She went on to explain that she was volunteering at her daughter’s play in the viral video and was wearing "stage makeup" when she recorded the clip in November 2024.

"Everyone's like, 'Ooh, she bleached her skin," she said. "I'm a dark, Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look."

Williams also made it clear that while she holds no judgment against people who decide to bleach their skin, bleaching is just not her thing.

While Williams firmly denied the bleaching rumors, she has always been open about the work she has done on her body.

In June, she revealed that she underwent a radio frequency treatment in Paris to tighten her stomach.