Serena Williams' Husband Launches Stinging Attack on Trolls Accusing Tennis Legend of Skin Bleaching — They're 'Idiots'!
Jan. 9 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Serena Williams' husband has lashed out at trolls for accusing the tennis legend of bleaching her skin.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 42, came to his wife's defense after she posted family photos from sister Venus Williams' wedding.
The Sweet Family Snaps
The snaps shared on her X and Instagram accounts featured Williams, 44, sitting down in a strapless white gown with a Watteau train and long lace fingerless gloves.
Her daughters, Alexa Olynpia, eight, and Adira River, two, stood close beside her in stunning dresses, while Ohanian was in the back in a dark suit and tie.
"Joy does not always roar, sometimes it whispers. It important to savor those sweet moments…," wrote Williams — who has been showing off her incredible 31lb weight loss — adding: "I love this picture, so I wanted to share it with you."
Ohanian Fires Back
But Ohanian soon reposted the images on X and wrote: "Where are all the comments from idiots who don't understand how photography lighting works?"
When a user challenged that statement with: "Alexis wants Black people to believe we don’t know what photography lighting looks like vs blatant skin lightening," Ohanian responded once more.
"Or: photos from the same event can look different based on lighting," he wrote.
Serena has previously denied accusations of skin bleaching.
During an Instagram Live in December 2024, the 23-time Grand Slam champion addressed claims that she purposely altered her complexion after she shared a video of herself at a school event with Alexis and their two daughters.
Williams Speaks Out About Claims
Weighing in on the topic, Williams said: "No, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin."
She went on to explain that she was volunteering at her daughter’s play in the viral video and was wearing "stage makeup" when she recorded the clip in November 2024.
"Everyone's like, 'Ooh, she bleached her skin," she said. "I'm a dark, Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look."
Williams also made it clear that while she holds no judgment against people who decide to bleach their skin, bleaching is just not her thing.
While Williams firmly denied the bleaching rumors, she has always been open about the work she has done on her body.
In June, she revealed that she underwent a radio frequency treatment in Paris to tighten her stomach.
She shared a video of herself lying on a table while the device was being used on her.
In the caption, she revealed that she has always been "self-conscious" of her tummy and decided to do something about it as soon as she got time away from the kids and from work.
Bleaching isn’t the only thing Williams has had to address recently. She also had to clear the air about whether or not she was pausing her retirement to return to tennis.
Last month she took to X to shut down the claims, writing: "Omg y'all I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy."
Despite rumors that Williams had reportedly applied to reenter the testing pool, she made it clear that she had no intentions of coming back, much to the heartbreak of many fans.