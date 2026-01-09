Brooklyn Beckham Warns Famous Parents 'Speak To My Lawyers, Not Me' As Family Feud Takes Fresh Twist

The nepo baby’s feud with soccer star dad David and Spice Girl mom Victoria shows no sign of following the 26-year-old’s latest ruthless move.

Brooklyn Beckham told his famous parents to only communicate to him via his lawyers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brooklyn has also asked his parents to stop tagging him into their social media posts.

"The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately not publicly.

A source said: "Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heart-breaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents.

But the latest twist in the saga shows the rift is even worse than feared, now Brooklyn requested his parents stop contacting him personally and from tagging him into social media posts.

Brooklyn, 26, and wife Nicola Peltz , 30, have cut ties with the Beckhams over the past year due to an epic fallout, which resulted in the wannabe chef missing his dad's 50th birthday and knighthood celebrations.

David and Victoria are desperate to see their son again after he missed out on huge family moments.

"He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately.

"For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care.

"After this letter, they had no other physical means of reaching out to him so what were they to do?

"They of course feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice from their part, only concern.

"But it is clear, if there is going to be any reconciliation, it will be away from prying eyes and must be done privately.

"That’s all anyone wants but, alas, seems a long, long way off given they are only now communicating through lawyers."