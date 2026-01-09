Brooklyn Beckham Warns Famous Parents 'Speak To My Lawyers, Not Me' As Family Feud Takes Fresh Twist
Jan. 9 2026, Published 9:50 a.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham told his famous parents to only communicate to him via his lawyers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The nepo baby’s feud with soccer star dad David and Spice Girl mom Victoria shows no sign of following the 26-year-old’s latest ruthless move.
Drastic Legal Move
Brooklyn, 26, and wife Nicola Peltz, 30, have cut ties with the Beckhams over the past year due to an epic fallout, which resulted in the wannabe chef missing his dad's 50th birthday and knighthood celebrations.
But the latest twist in the saga shows the rift is even worse than feared, now Brooklyn requested his parents stop contacting him personally and from tagging him into social media posts.
A source said: "Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heart-breaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents.
"The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately not publicly.
Pleading With Son To End Estrangement
"He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately.
"For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care.
"After this letter, they had no other physical means of reaching out to him so what were they to do?
"They of course feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice from their part, only concern.
"But it is clear, if there is going to be any reconciliation, it will be away from prying eyes and must be done privately.
"That’s all anyone wants but, alas, seems a long, long way off given they are only now communicating through lawyers."
Let Down Ahead Of Wedding
The move followed what Brooklyn considered to be a series of "nasty" briefings about Nicola, including the suggestion that he was a "hostage" being "controlled" by his wife.
Brooklyn blocked his parents – and brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, – on social media just before Christmas.
The family had been viewing and liking his cooking posts. And it was felt this was contrary to Brooklyn's wish they would leave him and his wife alone.
An insider claimed the young couple found Instagram posts by Brooklyn's parents upsetting and would wake up worrying what might have been posted about them overnight.
The source said: "It would be really in the holiday spirit if the Beckhams could just leave them alone for now.
"Whether someone follows someone else on Insta shouldn't be a story.
"Nicola and Brooklyn haven't been commenting. They just want peace."
Brooklyn married actress Nicola in April 2022 and news of the fall rift was made public two months later.
Nicola was offended when Victoria promised to design her wedding dress, but failed to go through with her offer.
Then, on the wedding day, pop star Marc Anthony, a friend of the Beckhams, described Victoria as the most beautiful woman in the room.