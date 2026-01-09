Your tip
Minnesota

ICE Shooter Has Immigrant Filipina Wife and Served in Iraq as Father Defends Minnesota Killing — 'I Couldn't Be More Proud of Him'

picture of Jonathan E. Ross
Source: @MAXNESTERAK/X

Minnesota ICE killer Jonathan E. Ross is a U.S. military veteran and has a Filipina immigrant wife.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 9:09 a.m. ET

The Minnesota ICE shooter is a U.S. Military veteran married to a Filipina immigrant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jonathan E. Ross has been identified as the agent who shot and killed 37-year-old mother-of-three Renee Good during an ICE patrol in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Defending His Son's Actions

picture of Jonathan E. Ross
Source: @MAXNESTERAK/X

Ross killed mother-of-three Renee Good while on an ICE patrol on Wednesday.

He has become the focus of rage over ICE actions around the country after he shot and killed Good while she was driving her SUV down a street where ICE agents were on duty.

And speaking to The Daily Mail, Ross’s father Ed, 80, has defended his son's actions.

She said: "She hit him. He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything.

"You would never find a nicer, kinder person.

"He's a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn't be more proud of him."

Rage Over Mother-Of-Three's Killing

picture of Renee Good
Source: @DONNAGANGER;FACEBOOK/@MAXNESTERAK;X

Good was gunned down while sitting behind the wheel of her car by Ross.

The elderly dad from North Pekin, Illinois, said his son's wife was a U.S. citizen but declined to say how long she had been in the U.S. "I do not want to go any further than that," he added.

Ross has lived on the outskirts of Minneapolis since 2015, and served as an immigration officer since at least 2013.

Neighbors claim Ross is a hardcore MAGA supporter, social media posts reveal he also has foreign-born in-laws.

His 38-year-old wife, whose doctor parents live in the Philippines, married him in August 2012 according to posts on her Instagram page.

One neighbor at Ross's 10-house cul-de-sac said that until recently Ross had been flying pro-Trump flags and a "Don't Tread On Me" Gadsden Flag, an emblem of the MAGA movement.

Vance Backed ICE Agent

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vice President J.D. Vance defended the killing, as did Donald Trump.

On Thursday afternoon there was no sign of Ross, his wife, or the flags.

One neighbor said: "I think he's in the military. He has a military license plate.

"He had a don't tread on me flag, and Trump/Vance stickers up during the election.

"The wife is polite, very nice, very outgoing, while he's very reserved. They have a couple of kids."

Though he is only now being unmasked, Ross's first and last name initially emerged after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed the officer who shot dead Good was also "dragged" by a car driven by a suspect he was apprehending last year.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Split photo of Jacob Frey, Minneapolis shooting
Source: jacobfrey1/instagram; @maxnesterak/X

Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis' after an agent shot and killed a woman.

The information was repeated by Vice President J.D. Vance in a statement on Thursday.

The Trump administration has come to Ross's defense over his shooting of Good, while Democratic officials in Minneapolis say it was a murder.

ICE claimed she deliberately drove her burgundy SUV at agents but witnesses dispute the claims, with Mayor Jacob Frey calling it "bulls---."

Witnesses claimed Good and her wife were acting as legal observers and filming the protest when she was shot.

But ICE insisted she tried to use the SUV as a deadly weapon.

Footage of the shooting showed the victim blocking the road with her car until ICE agents told her to move away.

