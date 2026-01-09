Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande's Baby Plans — How Ultra-Broody 'Wicked' Star is 'Desperate to Get Hitched and Start a Family' Amid Anorexia Fears

Ariana Grande has been weighing baby plans as the 'Wicked' star faces pressure to marry.
Ariana Grande has been weighing baby plans as the 'Wicked' star faces pressure to marry.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Wicked lovers Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are shutting down breakup rumors, with friends buzzing they're going to make things official in early 2026 – and hope to welcome a baby soon after.

Despite months of online speculation that their relationship is in trouble, "they're still very much together, and Ariana is telling everyone that she's ready to take the next step with Ethan," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"She's been dropping hints that it's time for him to put a ring on her finger."

Proposal Expected Very Soon

Ethan Slater appeared with Ariana Grande at the London premiere of 'Wicked: For Good,' shared by the singer on Instagram.
Ethan Slater appeared with Ariana Grande at the London premiere of 'Wicked: For Good,' shared by the singer on Instagram.

The Love Me Harder songbird, 32, even shared a sweet snap of her and Slater, 33, at the London premiere of their new movie, Wicked: For Good, on Instagram.

Although things didn't work out with her ex-husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, "Ariana is still very much pro-marriage," said the source.

"And Ethan seems to be just as all in and he's very doting, so everyone's expecting that he will propose soon."

Keeping Romance Mostly Private

A source said Grande remains pro-marriage despite her past split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.
A source said Grande remains pro-marriage despite her past split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

While they're clearly very much a couple, "they don't really put their relationship out in public much because they get a lot of hate and that's just very hard to take," the insider said.

As readers know, the couple first got together in July 2023, shortly after they had both separated from their then-spouses, Gomez and Slater's ex Lilly Jay.

Secret Wedding Plans Brewing

Lilly Jay and Dalton Gomez were recently separated from Slater and Grande when the couple began dating in July 2023.
Lilly Jay and Dalton Gomez were recently separated from Slater and Grande when the couple began dating in July 2023.

But even though they've been staying out of the spotlight, they've been building a life together and are now ready to take the next step.

According to the source: "Ariana doesn't want a big wedding this time, and they actually might just elope and not have anything except a honeymoon to celebrate.

"Since she usually gets what she wants, odds are there'll be a diamond under the tree for her this Christmas.

"And once they are married, a baby is next on her list – she's ready for the whole enchilada."

