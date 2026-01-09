EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande's Baby Plans — How Ultra-Broody 'Wicked' Star is 'Desperate to Get Hitched and Start a Family' Amid Anorexia Fears

Wicked lovers Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are shutting down breakup rumors, with friends buzzing they're going to make things official in early 2026 – and hope to welcome a baby soon after.

Despite months of online speculation that their relationship is in trouble, "they're still very much together, and Ariana is telling everyone that she's ready to take the next step with Ethan," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"She's been dropping hints that it's time for him to put a ring on her finger."