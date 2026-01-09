EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kim Kardashian's Brain Holes! How Reality TV Veteran, 45, Found Out She Has Gray Matter Like Swiss Cheese

Reality queen and mogul Kim Kardashian learned she has "low brain activity" after getting her gray matter scanned by celebrity doctor Dr. Daniel Amen, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 45, explained she wanted the test "to see how [my] brain health is really looking."

Reviewing the imaging results, Dr. Amen pointed out "holes" in the SKIMS founder's brain that he said suggested that the front part of her brain "is less active than it should be."