Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kim Kardashian's Brain Holes! How Reality TV Veteran, 45, Found Out She Has Gray Matter Like Swiss Cheese

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has learned she has brain holes as scans show gray matter like Swiss cheese.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 9 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Reality queen and mogul Kim Kardashian learned she has "low brain activity" after getting her gray matter scanned by celebrity doctor Dr. Daniel Amen, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 45, explained she wanted the test "to see how [my] brain health is really looking."

Reviewing the imaging results, Dr. Amen pointed out "holes" in the SKIMS founder's brain that he said suggested that the front part of her brain "is less active than it should be."

Diagnosis Shocks Kardashian

Source: MEGA

Dr. Daniel Amen said Kim Kardashian showed low brain activity during scans featured on 'The Kardashians.'

Kardashian was flabbergasted at the diagnosis.

"That just can't be!" she said. "It just can't. [I'm] not accepting [it]. I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have some s**t to do this summer."

Dr. Amen explained that the low activity could be caused by chronic stress as she prepared to take the California bar exam in July 2025 – which she recently announced she didn't pass – and the ongoing drama of dealing with ex-husband and baby daddy Kanye West.

But he also had good news for the mom of four, including confirming that she has a low risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and that she is "not anxious and not depressed."

Health Bombshell on Kardashians

Source: MEGA

Stress linked to Kanye West and preparation for the California bar exam was cited as a factor in Kardashian's brain results.

"You are extraordinary in being positive," he added.

"I have a beautiful brain," the SKIMS founder told viewers. "I've heard that before."

But on the previous episode of The Kardashians, the All's Fair actress revealed that doctors had found an aneurysm – a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel – in her brain.

"I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they're like, 'Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain,'" she told her sister Kourtney Kardashian on the November 20 show.

Doctors Warn Stress Is Key

Source: MEGA

Brain surgeon Dr. Keith Black evaluated Kardashian after an aneurysm was found during a Prenuvo scan.

"They're like, 'It's been there for years. It was here a few years ago,'" she explained.

The multihyphenate star then consulted brain surgeon Dr. Keith Black. "I sent him a picture of it, and he was like, 'I want you to come in for all this imaging.' And then I asked, I was like, 'Can I wait? 'Cause what makes it rupture?' And they're like, 'Just stress.'"

