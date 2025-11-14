Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Nightmare: Ray J Claims the SKIMS Mogul and Kris Jenner Spread 'False Stories' Insisting the Adult Film Was 'Leaked Against Her Will'

The legal battle over and Kim Kardashian's sex tape, shot in 2003, is raging on more than two decades later, as the singer filed a lawsuit claiming he and the reality star were both in on the infamous video and that she has no right to claim defamation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ray J, 44, — real name William Ray Norwood Jr. — claims Kardashian, 45, and her momager, Kris Jenner, 70, were the masterminds behind its release, stating their lawsuit against him "is not about defamation — it’s about publicity, power, and punishment."

The adult film house Vivid Entertainment released Kim Kardashian, Superstar in 2007, just as the Hollywood party girl was finally making a household name for herself with a nascent reality TV career.