Ray J
Exclusive Details

Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Nightmare: Ray J Claims the SKIMS Mogul and Kris Jenner Spread 'False Stories' Insisting the Adult Film Was 'Leaked Against Her Will'

Photo of Ray J, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

The singer's attorney claims Kardashian and Jenner have been 'peddling the false story' about the tape for two decades.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

The legal battle over and Kim Kardashian's sex tape, shot in 2003, is raging on more than two decades later, as the singer filed a lawsuit claiming he and the reality star were both in on the infamous video and that she has no right to claim defamation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ray J, 44, — real name William Ray Norwood Jr. — claims Kardashian, 45, and her momager, Kris Jenner, 70, were the masterminds behind its release, stating their lawsuit against him "is not about defamation — it’s about publicity, power, and punishment."

The adult film house Vivid Entertainment released Kim Kardashian, Superstar in 2007, just as the Hollywood party girl was finally making a household name for herself with a nascent reality TV career.

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J 'No Longer Wants to Play Along'

Photo of Ray J
Source: MEGA

Ray J and Kardashian dated for three years between 2003 and 2006.

Ray J's lawyer, Howard King, claimed in the lawsuit that the mother and daughter duo "have spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape that Kardashian filmed with [Ray J] was leaked against her will."

The rapper alleged that three years after he and then-girlfriend Kardashian filmed the intimate and consensual video, the SKIMS founder put her mom "in charge of the release and commercial exploitation of the film."

Ray J fumed in the lawsuit that Kardashian and Jenner are "furious" that the One Wish artist "no longer wants to play along with their tall tale."

Article continues below advertisement

'False and Serious Allegation' by Ray J

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner has served as Kardashian's manager since her Hollywood party girl days.

Kardashian and Jenner's attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a lawsuit on October 1, claiming Ray J defamed them in TMZ's Tubi documentary United States vs. Sean Combs, released in May to coincide with the disgraced mogul's sex trafficking trial.

"If you told me the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it," Ray J claimed in the doc, and echoed a similar sentiment in September.

"Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before, nor have they been distracted by noise — but this false and serious allegation left no choice," Spiro fired back in a statement.

"No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations."

Article continues below advertisement

'Ray J Will Lose This Frivolous Case

Photo of Ray J
Source: MEGA

A legal expert weighed in on Ray J's chances of success with his lawsuit.

Spiro claimed in Kardashian and Jenner's lawsuit that Ray J “has engaged in a sustained campaign of harassment and defamation against his ex and her mom for more than two decades."

"Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over twenty years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain," he added.

Spiro has since slammed Ray J's current lawsuit, scoffing, "After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case, too.

Legal Expert Weighs In

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Ray J will have to prove Kardashian and Jenner knew their statements were false.

Attorney and legal expert David Haas tells RadarOnline.com exclusively about what chances Ray J has in court moving forward.

"It is common for counterclaims to be raised when responding to an initial lawsuit. However, defamation cases are often challenging because they can be word-for-word," he explains.

"For a public figure to sue for defamation, they must prove that the defendant made a false statement of fact with 'actual malice' — meaning they knew the statement was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth."

"This is a higher standard than for private citizens, who can prove defamation by showing the defendant was at least negligent," Haas adds. "Here, the prevailing party is likely to be the one who can corroborate their claims as both are public figures."

