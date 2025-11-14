Photoshop Scandal: George Clooney's Wife Amal Looks Completely Unrecognizable in New Photo as Vogue Magazine is Accused of 'Facetuning'
Nov. 14 2025, Updated 6:28 p.m. ET
While Amal Clooney is a stunning woman, fans were shocked when she appeared so wrinkle-free and face-tuned within an inch of her life in a new photo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Vogue shared a snapshot of Clooney, 47, attending an event in Switzerland over the weekend, where she appeared so airbrushed that her gorgeous visage didn't look real, prompting the magazine's readers to pitch a fit.
Questionable Photos
Clooney attended the 2025 Prix Suisse, where the human rights attorney gave a fireside chat about "responsibility, justice, and the protection of press freedom," according to the organization.
The legal eagle wowed in a red Sergio Hudson statement jumpsuit, while her long brunette waves with blonde highlights cascaded over her shoulders.
Even though Clooney has great skin, the photos in Vogue's Instagram post showed no lines on her face, giving it an almost blurry appearance.
'I Thought It Was Someone Else'
The comments section immediately filled up with questions about why the fashion Bible would need to retouch such a naturally striking woman.
"Did Vogue just facetune Amal Clooney?" one user huffed, while a second complained, "Please don’t filter this stunning individual. Her brilliance is the focus."
"Honestly, I thought it was someone else in the first pic!" a third person observed about the seemingly altered photo, while a fourth begged, "No filter needed — she is a natural beauty."
"Someone at Vogue currently is very bad at Photoshop," a fifth scoffed, while a sixth fan asked, "Is this AI Amal??"
Glam Secrets
Highly private Clooney has never spoken out about whether or not she's had plastic surgery. She has also not given any details about the beauty routine she uses to remain so youthful-looking.
Her glam god, Dimitris Giannetos, has shared some tips over the years, including how he uses Charlotte Tilbury products for her foundation and eyes, and L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Serum for Clooney's luscious locks.
While Clooney clearly spends a lot of time and effort always to look flawless, she prefers to shine a spotlight on her work as an attorney and in the field of human rights.
However, she's always there to support her husband, George Clooney, in his Hollywood pursuits, constantly by his side on red carpets in stunning designer gowns with head-to-toe glam.
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Dirty Trip Exposed: Ex-Prince 'Watched Porn' and 'Partied with Hookers' on Taxpayer-Funded Royal Visit to Hong Kong
'OK' With Aging
While Amal keeps her thoughts on aging to herself, her movie icon husband, 64, was refreshingly honest about how he's given up trying to fight father time.
When George was asked if he wanted one last look in the mirror to check if he was happy with his appearance before cameras began rolling for a CBS Sunday Morning interview recently, the Money Monster star replied, "I don’t care about that. I’m too old."
He added, "If you’re hanging on to any kind of vanity at 64…you’re chasing your tail, man. It’s going to bite you. I am who I am, I look like what I look like, and it’ll be alright."
"It’s aging or death. Those are the two options, right? I’m OK with it," the father of two spilled. "I feel more grounded. Certainly, I’m less angry."
George credited Amal with his shift in thinking, confessing, "We’ve never had a fight, we’ve never had an argument...We have a really amazing relationship because we’re also so supportive of each other."