Photoshop Scandal: George Clooney's Wife Amal Looks Completely Unrecognizable in New Photo as Vogue Magazine is Accused of 'Facetuning' 

While Amal keeps her thoughts on aging to herself, her movie icon husband, 64, was refreshingly honest about how he's given up trying to fight father time.

When George was asked if he wanted one last look in the mirror to check if he was happy with his appearance before cameras began rolling for a CBS Sunday Morning interview recently, the Money Monster star replied, "I don’t care about that. I’m too old."

He added, "If you’re hanging on to any kind of vanity at 64…you’re chasing your tail, man. It’s going to bite you. I am who I am, I look like what I look like, and it’ll be alright."

"It’s aging or death. Those are the two options, right? I’m OK with it," the father of two spilled. "I feel more grounded. Certainly, I’m less angry."

George credited Amal with his shift in thinking, confessing, "We’ve never had a fight, we’ve never had an argument...We have a really amazing relationship because we’re also so supportive of each other."