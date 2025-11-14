Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Dirty Trip Exposed: Ex-Prince 'Watched Porn' and 'Partied with Hookers' on Taxpayer-Funded Royal Visit to Hong Kong

Andrew served as a trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, allowing him to travel abroad on trips filled with debauchery that the British public wasn't aware of.

“In 2001, he is 41, he's having his midlife crisis, and he basically starts chasing lots and lots of women," Lownie described about the former prince, who had been divorced from Ferguson for five years at the time.

The author said that over four days during a trip to Thailand that year, Andrew had "40 prostitutes delivered to his hotel rooms," as he refused to stay in the British embassy to hide his degeneracy, preferring five-star hotels instead.