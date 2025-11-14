Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Dirty Trip Exposed: Ex-Prince 'Watched Porn' and 'Partied with Hookers' on Taxpayer-Funded Royal Visit to Hong Kong
Nov. 14 2025, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
The scandals keep coming for former Prince Andrew — now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — as more details emerge about his alleged parties with numerous hookers during taxpayer-funded trips on behalf of the crown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew Lownie, who recently published an eye-opening biography about Andrew and his equally troublesome ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, claimed the fallen ex-royal had a particularly raunchy trip to Hong Kong while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K., as well as a prostitute-filled trip to Thailand.
'Chasing Lots of Women'
Andrew served as a trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, allowing him to travel abroad on trips filled with debauchery that the British public wasn't aware of.
“In 2001, he is 41, he's having his midlife crisis, and he basically starts chasing lots and lots of women," Lownie described about the former prince, who had been divorced from Ferguson for five years at the time.
The author said that over four days during a trip to Thailand that year, Andrew had "40 prostitutes delivered to his hotel rooms," as he refused to stay in the British embassy to hide his degeneracy, preferring five-star hotels instead.
Andrew Was 'Entertained' All Over the World
"He uses the excuse of his role as Trade Envoy, paid for by the taxpayer, to go off on these trips, but he always puts in two weeks of 'private time.' So, we pay for his holiday and then he goes off and does things," Lownie said of Andrew's perverted proclivities.
"One year, (Andrew) hired the top floor of the Landmark Hotel in Hong Kong and spent the weekend watching porn and had hookers come in," Lownie, the author ot Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, further claimed.
Randy Andy was also said to have been "entertained" during trips to Mongolia, Kazakhstan, the Bahamas, Laos, and Libya.
'Suitcase Full of Cash'
The son of Queen Elizabeth II also used his position as a trade envoy to line his own pockets.
"He was handed a suitcase full of cash in Kazakhstan," Lownie revealed.
After a trip to the central Asian country in 2007, Andrew turned around and sold the home he owned at the time to Kazakhstan oligarch Timur Kulibayev for an insane profit.
Sunninghill Park, a 12-bedroom country house near Great Windsor Park, was purchased by Kulibayev for an eye-watering, $18million, more than $5million above its value at the time.
Shady Money Deals
While Andrew and Ferguson have been embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal that cost them their royal titles, Lownie believes the former couple's shady financial dealings will be what lands them in deep trouble with the law and facing prosecution.
"He won’t go down for sex trafficking," Lownie shared. "It will be for financial impropriety."
The author said Ferguson has been running her own racket, explaining, "She has used charities to make money for herself."
"She’s been basically using charities to make money. So she’s gonna be in trouble there," Lownie added.
Ferguson was dropped as a patron by five of her most prominent charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, Julia's House, the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the British Heart Foundation, and Prevent Breast Cancer, after an email was leaked in September showing the former duchess raving about Epstein in 2011.
It was written a year after Ferguson swore she cut off contact with the sex trafficker, in which she called him "a steadfast, generous, and supreme friend to me and my family."