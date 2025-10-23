Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With Terrifying Brain Condition And Reality Star Blames Ex-Husband Kanye West For Causing It
Oct. 23 2025, Published 7:57 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has been diagnosed with a brain condition which she blames on her ex-husband Kanye West.
RadarOnline.com can reveal doctors discovered the reality star, 45, had a small aneurysm in her brain after a routine MRI.
Medical Examination
She shared the news on the season seven premiere of The Kardashians while speaking with sister Kourtney, 46, saying: "They found a little aneurysm," before her visibly shocked sibling placed her hand over her chest and replied: "Whoa."
The episode showed Kim at a medical facility and being rolled into an MRI machine as images of her brain appeared on a monitor. In a later scene, the mother-of-four became tearful on the phone, as she asked: "Why the f--k is this happening?"
During the emotional scenes, Kim also reflected on the stress of her marriage and divorce from West, 48, stating that the turmoil of it all contributed to her terrifying health woes.
'It's All Kanye's Fault'
An aneurysm is a ballooning of a blood vessel in the brain and approximately 6.8million people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm, or 1 in 50 people, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
Women are also more likely than men to have a brain aneurysm.
Most aneurysms are small, generally ranging from about one-eighth of an inch to nearly one inch in diameter.
If it ruptures, it can lead to severe internal bleeding and be life-threatening.
Small aneurysms that have not ruptured are usually monitored with regular check-ups rather than immediate surgery.
Health Woes
Kim has been open about her previous health struggles down through the years. She has long dealt with autoimmune conditions, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
In 2022, she revealed that a rapid 16-pound weight loss to fit Marilyn Monroe’s gown at the Met Gala triggered a psoriasis flare that led to arthritis.
She also spoke about suffering from placenta accreta during the births of daughter North and son Saint, a condition in which the placenta embeds too deeply in the uterus, causing risk of heavy bleeding.
During the episode, Kim also discussed the psychological toll of her marriage to West, describing feelings similar to “Stockholm Syndrome” — a condition where victims form attachments to their abuser.
In one very emotional and raw scene, Kim is seen talking about the true impact of her marriage while speaking to her family as she admitted: "I'm happy it's over."
Kim and West were married from 2014 until 2022 and share four children together — North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six.
In a confessional during the episode, Kim emphasised the ongoing connection between herself and the rapper because of their kids.
"People think that I have the luxury of walking away. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together," she said.
Elsewhere on episode one, Kim says that she hasn't had a psoriasis flare up since she's gotten a divorce from West, but now she's filming Ryan Murphy's show, All's Fair, she's been battling with outbreaks on her skin yet again.
She also told sister Khloe Kardashian, 41, and mom Kris Jenner, 69, on the phone: "This week has been the hardest week of my life", though it's unclear what she was referring to.