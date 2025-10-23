Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With Terrifying Brain Condition And Reality Star Blames Ex-Husband Kanye West For Causing It

She shared the news on the season seven premiere of The Kardashians while speaking with sister Kourtney, 46, saying: "They found a little aneurysm," before her visibly shocked sibling placed her hand over her chest and replied: "Whoa."

The episode showed Kim at a medical facility and being rolled into an MRI machine as images of her brain appeared on a monitor. In a later scene, the mother-of-four became tearful on the phone, as she asked: "Why the f--k is this happening?"

During the emotional scenes, Kim also reflected on the stress of her marriage and divorce from West, 48, stating that the turmoil of it all contributed to her terrifying health woes.