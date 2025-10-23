Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With Terrifying Brain Condition And Reality Star Blames Ex-Husband Kanye West For Causing It

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has been diagnosed with a brain condition which was picked up during a routine MRI.

Oct. 23 2025, Published 7:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian has been diagnosed with a brain condition which she blames on her ex-husband Kanye West.

RadarOnline.com can reveal doctors discovered the reality star, 45, had a small aneurysm in her brain after a routine MRI.

Article continues below advertisement

Medical Examination

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

The reality star revealed on the season seven premiere of 'The Kardashians' docs found an 'aneurysm'.

Article continues below advertisement

She shared the news on the season seven premiere of The Kardashians while speaking with sister Kourtney, 46, saying: "They found a little aneurysm," before her visibly shocked sibling placed her hand over her chest and replied: "Whoa."

The episode showed Kim at a medical facility and being rolled into an MRI machine as images of her brain appeared on a monitor. In a later scene, the mother-of-four became tearful on the phone, as she asked: "Why the f--k is this happening?"

During the emotional scenes, Kim also reflected on the stress of her marriage and divorce from West, 48, stating that the turmoil of it all contributed to her terrifying health woes.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's All Kanye's Fault'

picture of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kim claims the stress of her divorce from Kanye West caused the condition.

Article continues below advertisement

An aneurysm is a ballooning of a blood vessel in the brain and approximately 6.8million people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm, or 1 in 50 people, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

Women are also more likely than men to have a brain aneurysm.

Most aneurysms are small, generally ranging from about one-eighth of an inch to nearly one inch in diameter.

If it ruptures, it can lead to severe internal bleeding and be life-threatening.

Small aneurysms that have not ruptured are usually monitored with regular check-ups rather than immediate surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Health Woes

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim has been open up about series of health problems over the years.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Howie Mandel has shared his grandson, Axel has been secretly battling leukemia for years.

EXCLUSIVE: Howie Mandel's Family Heartbreak – 'America’s Got Talent' Icon Reveals Grandson Axel, 9, Has Been Secretly Battling Leukemia for Years

'The View' producers scramble for softer content as liberal co-hosts are warned to tone down Trump attacks.

EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Producers Left 'Scrambling' for 'Softer' Content After Liberal Co-hosts Were Warned to Tone Down Trump Bashing... Or Their Show Will Get the Boot

Article continues below advertisement

Kim has been open about her previous health struggles down through the years. She has long dealt with autoimmune conditions, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

In 2022, she revealed that a rapid 16-pound weight loss to fit Marilyn Monroe’s gown at the Met Gala triggered a psoriasis flare that led to arthritis.

She also spoke about suffering from placenta accreta during the births of daughter North and son Saint, a condition in which the placenta embeds too deeply in the uterus, causing risk of heavy bleeding.

During the episode, Kim also discussed the psychological toll of her marriage to West, describing feelings similar to “Stockholm Syndrome” — a condition where victims form attachments to their abuser.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kim says West is 'in her life no matter what' due to sharing four kids with the rapper.

In one very emotional and raw scene, Kim is seen talking about the true impact of her marriage while speaking to her family as she admitted: "I'm happy it's over."

Kim and West were married from 2014 until 2022 and share four children together — North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six.

In a confessional during the episode, Kim emphasised the ongoing connection between herself and the rapper because of their kids.

"People think that I have the luxury of walking away. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together," she said.

Elsewhere on episode one, Kim says that she hasn't had a psoriasis flare up since she's gotten a divorce from West, but now she's filming Ryan Murphy's show, All's Fair, she's been battling with outbreaks on her skin yet again.

She also told sister Khloe Kardashian, 41, and mom Kris Jenner, 69, on the phone: "This week has been the hardest week of my life", though it's unclear what she was referring to.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.