EXCLUSIVE: Howie Mandel's Family Heartbreak – 'America’s Got Talent' Icon Reveals Grandson Axel, 9, Has Been Secretly Battling Leukemia for Years
Oct. 23 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
An emotional Howie Mandel recently revealed his 9-year-old grandson, Axel, has been battling leukemia for the past four years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Axel, the son of the 69-year-old comedian's daughter, Jackelyn Shultz, was diagnosed with the blood cancer after a trip to Hawaii, and began undergoing chemotherapy within 24 hours.
Axel's Brave Battle
The brave boy also had a bone marrow transplant thanks to a donation from his older sister, Abbey, 11.
He's currently in remission, Mandel reports.
But Axel is still struggling with the aftermath of the treatment.
"Three, four years, and it's still a struggle," the America's Got Talent judge explained.
"He doesn't have an immune system, so he can't go to school. He's doing well. His leukemia is in remission. We're just trying to build up his immune system."
Firing Back Over Wearing Masks To Protect Axel
EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Producers Left 'Scrambling' for 'Softer' Content After Liberal Co-hosts Were Warned to Tone Down Trump Bashing... Or Their Show Will Get the Boot
The family decided to keep Axel's health struggles private until now, which led to some misunderstandings when Jackelyn would wear a mask in public to protect her son's compromised immune system.
"Sometimes somebody would come in to do [the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast], and they'd have a cold and [Jackelyn] would be wearing a mask," the Deal or No Deal alum recalled.
Jackelyn said when viewers saw her wearing a mask, "[I'd get] such hate and vitriol. [People] thought it was because I didn't agree with their politics or whatever.
"In my mind, I'm like, 'They have no idea what I'm going through right now. They have no idea that I'm just trying to be able to go visit my son in the hospital.' I don't need the negativity in my life, especially when it's surrounding that issue."