The View
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Producers Left 'Scrambling' for 'Softer' Content After Liberal Co-hosts Were Warned to Tone Down Trump Bashing... Or Their Show Will Get the Boot

'The View' producers scramble for softer content as liberal co-hosts are warned to tone down Trump attacks.
Source: MEGA; THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

The View's liberal loudmouths blasted ABC's short-lived suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, and RadarOnline.com can reveal their fiery comments are just "whistling past the graveyard."

"They know the writing is on the wall," one network insider revealed. "If the late-night guys can be taken down, daytime isn't untouchable. ABC doesn't want – or need – another political controversy."

The Jimmy Kimmel Scandal

Whoopi Goldberg defended Jimmy Kimmel's suspension on 'The View' after days of silence from the panel.
Source: MEGA

ABC yanked Kimmel after he claimed MAGA activist Charlie Kirk was killed by a supporter of President Donald Trump – despite authorities saying the alleged shooter had a leftist social media history.

The suspension sparked a media firestorm, but The View's left-leaning ladies didn't comment on Kimmel's slap-down until the show's top host, Whoopi Goldberg, unloaded on September 22.

"Look, did y'all really think we weren't going to talk about Jimmy Kimmel?" she spluttered after the show's silence was questioned.

"When the news broke last week about Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, we took a breath to see if Jimmy was going to say anything about it first," she explained, adding that one of the silent days was due to a taped broadcast.

'The View' Being 'Targeted' Allegations

FCC chairman Brendan Carr has been accused of 'targeting' 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

But insiders said execs are leaning on the ladies to tone it down, especially after Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr targeted The View – saying the gabfest may no longer be protected by its equal opportunity broadcast rules.

Speaking on The Scott Jennings Radio Show, Carr said: "I think it's worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether The View and some of the programs that you have still qualify as bona fide news programs...."

Despite that, insiders said Goldberg is unconcerned, adding: "She's got her EGOT, she's got her money, she'll say what she wants. She's untouchable and she knows it."

The End Of Their Careers?

Insiders said Sunny Hostin fears losing her platform as ABC cracks down on political controversy.
Source: MEGA

But sources said cohosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines are facing the possibility that their hot takes could end their careers.

"Sunny, in particular, is panicked," the source added.

"This show is her platform. Without it, she's done. She's realizing fast that the network won't tolerate anything that even looks like controversy."

Scrambling For Better Content

Producers of 'The View' are reportedly shifting toward lighter segments to avoid future backlash.
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Producers, meanwhile, are scrambling to brainstorm "softer" content – more cooking demos, celebrity fluff, even travel features.

One staffer explained: "The marching orders are clear: no more political land mines."

"If they don't adapt, they'll be toast," added a veteran producer.

