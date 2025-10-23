EXCLUSIVE: 'Dancing With the Stars' in Crisis Mode – Chaos, Big Egos & Zero Chemistry Spark Fears ABC Hit Show is Approaching the End

Dancing With the Stars is being rocked by raging egos and lackluster commitment among some of its contestants – and bosses fear the combination could be the death knell for the ABC reality show, which has been waltzing toward its grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

This season's celebs include Australia Zoo's Robert Irwin, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Dynasty dame Elaine Hendrix, influencer Alix Earle, former child stars Danielle Fishel and the promptly eliminated Corey Feldman, as well as eliminated yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin.