EXCLUSIVE: 'Dancing With the Stars' in Crisis Mode – Chaos, Big Egos & Zero Chemistry Spark Fears ABC Hit Show is Approaching the End
Oct. 23 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Dancing With the Stars is being rocked by raging egos and lackluster commitment among some of its contestants – and bosses fear the combination could be the death knell for the ABC reality show, which has been waltzing toward its grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This season's celebs include Australia Zoo's Robert Irwin, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Dynasty dame Elaine Hendrix, influencer Alix Earle, former child stars Danielle Fishel and the promptly eliminated Corey Feldman, as well as eliminated yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin.
Drama Behind The Scenes
"They've got a mixed bag of contestants, and the feeling is bosses have chosen very badly and didn't properly vet them," an insider shared.
"Feldman, in particular, was causing chaos behind the scenes. He didn't want to do the work, and it's had a knockdown effect.
"Many of the others are following his bad example. There's too much goofing around and not enough rehearsing. A lot of the amateurs waste a lot of time making silly videos of themselves. People feel sorry for the pro dancers."
In fact, DWTS alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy says Jenna Johnson had a "difficult time" working with Feldman.
But this isn't the show's first controversy.
Drama Surrounding Former Stars
Last season, it featured convicted fraudster Anna Delvey, who suckered marks into believing she was a wealthy German heiress.
In 2024, former DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence against then-wife – and ex-show partner – Nikki Garcia.
Ultimately, the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence, but critics say the incident still tarnished the feel-good series.
Additionally, fans were outraged in 2020 when hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired.
The insider added: "The ratings have been on the upswing since the show moved to a hybrid broadcast and streaming model, but there have been too many scandals.
"This was seen as a make-or-break season. But it's not going well, and confidence is plunging. DWTS is an expensive show to produce, and there's pressure on the bosses to justify these costs. Lackadaisical contestants are the last thing the show needs."