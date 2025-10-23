EXCLUSIVE: Travis 'Cracking Under Pressure' – Kelce Loses His Cool During Game as Wedding Planning With Taylor Swift, NFL Demands & Podcast Push Him to the Brink
Oct. 23 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Stressed-out groom-to-be Travis Kelce is fumbling under the pressure of his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift, his pro football career and his many extracurricular activities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Teammates and fans were alarmed when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, threw his helmet to the ground and yelled, "I'm sick of this s**t!" during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 14, even though his team was three points ahead at that point. The Chiefs eventually lost to the Eagles, 20 to 17.
Travis Is 'Losing It'
"Travis is losing it and people around him are worried because of everything he has going on right now," said an insider.
"He's juggling so much with his podcast, brands, endorsements, his acting aspirations, his new Kansas City restaurant – and now football season is in full swing."
The New Heights podcaster feels he's being constantly watched, which is reportedly making him feel "claustrophobic."
"Before he can get off the field, he's getting bombarded by the media asking him questions and trying to nose into his relationship with Swift, plus he's being overloaded with pressing emails and business queries," the insider explained
"Things have gone up a level in terms of scrutiny as he plans out the rest of his life with Taylor, and the fear is he's going to buckle under the pressure."
Travis' 'Temper Is Getting The Best Of Him'
According to an insider: "There's more of an edge to him now and his temper is getting the best of him."
People close to Kelce said he's brought it all on himself with his overreaching ambition.
"But the fact remains the guy is cracking up," said the source.
A few days after the Eagles game, once he'd had time to cool down after his outburst on the field, Kelce tried to make nice with teammate Patrick Mahomes by reportedly splurging $70,000 on fine wine and two watches for the star quarterback's 30th birthday on September 17.
It was a double celebration, as it also happened to be opening night for the two pals' new high-end restaurant, 1587 Prime Steakhouse, in Kansas City.
Added the insider: "Travis can't afford to piss off Patrick."