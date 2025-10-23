EXCLUSIVE: Travis 'Cracking Under Pressure' – Kelce Loses His Cool During Game as Wedding Planning With Taylor Swift, NFL Demands & Podcast Push Him to the Brink

According to an insider: "There's more of an edge to him now and his temper is getting the best of him."

People close to Kelce said he's brought it all on himself with his overreaching ambition.

"But the fact remains the guy is cracking up," said the source.

A few days after the Eagles game, once he'd had time to cool down after his outburst on the field, Kelce tried to make nice with teammate Patrick Mahomes by reportedly splurging $70,000 on fine wine and two watches for the star quarterback's 30th birthday on September 17.

It was a double celebration, as it also happened to be opening night for the two pals' new high-end restaurant, 1587 Prime Steakhouse, in Kansas City.

Added the insider: "Travis can't afford to piss off Patrick."