Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Travis Kelce
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Travis 'Cracking Under Pressure' – Kelce Loses His Cool During Game as Wedding Planning With Taylor Swift, NFL Demands & Podcast Push Him to the Brink

Travis Kelce is fumbling under the pressure of his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is fumbling under the pressure of his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Stressed-out groom-to-be Travis Kelce is fumbling under the pressure of his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift, his pro football career and his many extracurricular activities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Teammates and fans were alarmed when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, threw his helmet to the ground and yelled, "I'm sick of this s**t!" during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 14, even though his team was three points ahead at that point. The Chiefs eventually lost to the Eagles, 20 to 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Is 'Losing It'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Travis Kelce is reportedly feeling overwhelmed by constant scrutiny over his relationship with Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is reportedly feeling overwhelmed by constant scrutiny over his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement

"Travis is losing it and people around him are worried because of everything he has going on right now," said an insider.

"He's juggling so much with his podcast, brands, endorsements, his acting aspirations, his new Kansas City restaurant – and now football season is in full swing."

Article continues below advertisement

The New Heights podcaster feels he's being constantly watched, which is reportedly making him feel "claustrophobic."

"Before he can get off the field, he's getting bombarded by the media asking him questions and trying to nose into his relationship with Swift, plus he's being overloaded with pressing emails and business queries," the insider explained

"Things have gone up a level in terms of scrutiny as he plans out the rest of his life with Taylor, and the fear is he's going to buckle under the pressure."

Article continues below advertisement

Travis' 'Temper Is Getting The Best Of Him'

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Kelce's growing temper and stress are worrying those closest to him, including teammate Patrick Mahomes.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Kelce's growing temper and stress are worrying those closest to him, including teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
An ominous UFO has breached our solar system and is hurtling toward Earth

EXCLUSIVE: UFO 'Hurtling Towards Earth' Causes Panic — Researchers Suspect Bizarre Object is 'an Alien Spacecraft Sent to Survey Humanity'

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's 'Faceless' Museum Gala Look 'A Metaphor for How She Was Used, Gagged and Gaslighted by Kanye West'

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider: "There's more of an edge to him now and his temper is getting the best of him."

People close to Kelce said he's brought it all on himself with his overreaching ambition.

"But the fact remains the guy is cracking up," said the source.

A few days after the Eagles game, once he'd had time to cool down after his outburst on the field, Kelce tried to make nice with teammate Patrick Mahomes by reportedly splurging $70,000 on fine wine and two watches for the star quarterback's 30th birthday on September 17.

It was a double celebration, as it also happened to be opening night for the two pals' new high-end restaurant, 1587 Prime Steakhouse, in Kansas City.

Added the insider: "Travis can't afford to piss off Patrick."

Mahomes and Kelce celebrated the quarterback's 30th birthday with the grand opening of their restaurant '1587 Prime Steakhouse.'
Source: MEGA

Mahomes and Kelce celebrated the quarterback's 30th birthday with the grand opening of their restaurant '1587 Prime Steakhouse.'

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.