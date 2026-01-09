EXCLUSIVE: Inside Orlando Bloom and Sofia Vergara's Sizzling Night in Sin City – As Actor Launches Into 'Full Oat-Sowing Mode'
Jan. 9 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Newly eligible bachelor Orlando Bloom was spotted partying up a storm with Sofia Vergara in Las Vegas recently – sparking rumors of a romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In racy photos she posted on Instagram, the Modern Family star, 53, who wore an ooh-la-la red lace corset, posed with the 48-year-old British hunk and other friends.
But his friends are warning him that she's way out of his league and that he'd be better off finding someone more on his level to avoid being totally embarrassed, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Career Stalled Beyond Blockbusters
"Even after 25 years in Hollywood, he still hasn't done much that's extraordinary outside of his Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean films," shared a source.
Meanwhile, Vergara, who split from ex-husband Joe Manganiello, 48, in 2023, is known as a kind of genius when it comes to playing the showbiz game.
She has helped build a financial empire, not only from Modern Family but also from her Latin-focused management company.
Holding Out for Billionaires
Insiders said she's holding out for a billionaire like Lauren Sanchez, who wed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in June, and Salma Hayek, who's been married to French tycoon Francois-Henri Pinault, founder of the luxury goods company Kering, since 2009.
"Orlando has a very specific type – he likes voluptuous, super-attractive women who have single-handedly made massive fortunes seemingly out of thin air," the source said. "The problem is, he can't really match these women on any level except when it comes to looks."
And Vergara, like Bloom's famous exes, Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry, "seems to make money in her sleep," the source said.
She’s Moved On Fast
Bloom split from Perry, 41, the mother of his daughter Daisy, 5, in June and hasn't had a serious relationship since then.
The Roar songbird, meanwhile, has moved on with hunky former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 53.
"Orlando has every right to embrace his himbo status and let his charm lead the way, but if he wants a future with a woman as substantial as Sofia, he has to deepen his personality and grow his level of success. Quickly," the source said.
"People are telling him as much, too."