EXCLUSIVE: Why Billy Bob Thornton is Still Maintaining 'Obsessive' Bond With Ex Angelina Jolie – As His Wife Rages Over Pair's 'Bizarre Relationship'

The 70-year-old star of the oil wildcatting TV drama Landman has been married to Angland, 61, since 2014, yet he and Jolie – who once wore vials of each other's blood around their necks – "talk all the time," noted an insider.

Billy Bob Thornton admits to a "very, very close" ongoing friendship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie , and insiders tattle that the six-times-wedded actor has been counseling the Maleficent witch through her toxic split with Brad Pitt – even if it means raised eyebrows with his current spouse, actress Connie Angland, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The Arkansas-born actor met the pillow-lipped beauty, 50, while filming 1999's Pushing Tin. They tied the knot the following year – shocking Tinseltown. The pair split after three years but remained on good terms.

"She loves him like a brother and tells him everything. It's much like her bond with her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller – only more intense, and the communication is more frequent. Plus, they do each other favors with work hookups and introductions whenever they can."

Married to Connie Angland since 2014, Thornton acknowledged ongoing contact with Jolie years after their divorce.

"That was one of the greatest times of my life," he said. "She and I are still very, very close friends. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different."

Jolie is under his spell still.

"She doesn't open up to a lot of folks, but with Billy Bob it's a different story," said the source. "But his friendship with Angie isn't easy on his wife, Connie.

"But this is a nonnegotiable alliance from Billy Bob's perspective," added the source. "He'd walk through fire for Angie, and she adores him for it."