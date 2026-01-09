EXCLUSIVE: Why Billy Bob Thornton is Still Maintaining 'Obsessive' Bond With Ex Angelina Jolie – As His Wife Rages Over Pair's 'Bizarre Relationship'
Jan. 9 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Billy Bob Thornton admits to a "very, very close" ongoing friendship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and insiders tattle that the six-times-wedded actor has been counseling the Maleficent witch through her toxic split with Brad Pitt – even if it means raised eyebrows with his current spouse, actress Connie Angland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old star of the oil wildcatting TV drama Landman has been married to Angland, 61, since 2014, yet he and Jolie – who once wore vials of each other's blood around their necks – "talk all the time," noted an insider.
Remaining On Good Terms
"She loves him like a brother and tells him everything. It's much like her bond with her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller – only more intense, and the communication is more frequent. Plus, they do each other favors with work hookups and introductions whenever they can."
The Arkansas-born actor met the pillow-lipped beauty, 50, while filming 1999's Pushing Tin. They tied the knot the following year – shocking Tinseltown. The pair split after three years but remained on good terms.
'Greatest Time' Together
"That was one of the greatest times of my life," he said. "She and I are still very, very close friends. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different."
Jolie is under his spell still.
"She doesn't open up to a lot of folks, but with Billy Bob it's a different story," said the source. "But his friendship with Angie isn't easy on his wife, Connie.
"But this is a nonnegotiable alliance from Billy Bob's perspective," added the source. "He'd walk through fire for Angie, and she adores him for it."