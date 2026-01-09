EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Denise Richards' Ruthless Takedown of Ex Aaron Phypers Revealed — As He Claims He's at Rock Bottom
Jan. 9 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Denise Richards is taking great delight in turning the screws on ex Aaron Phypers – even as he claims he's so destitute, he's one step away from being homeless, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Wild Things star, 54, recently asked a judge to fine her 53-year-old estranged husband $2,000 for what she says is a "frivolous" request for an expedited spousal-support hearing in December that was originally scheduled for January 5.
Denise Thrilled He’s Broke
"Part of Denise wants to call BS on Aaron for attention seeking and trying to win sympathy while painting her as the baddie," shared an insider. "But there does seem to be substance in these broke claims he's making – and she couldn't be happier to hear it."
She knows his wellness business is struggling and that he's been burning through his savings.
"She's aware he's not flush with cash, and without anyone to borrow from now that she's not there to write the checks," said the source.
Phypers alleges in court documents that he owes $125,000 for past-due rent and $10,090 for past-due HOA fees.
Claims He Faces Homelessness
"I am in literal danger of being made homeless with no vehicle and no cell phone unless the [spousal-support] hearing can be advanced to an earlier date," Phypers insisted in the court filing.
He also claims he's had to beg friends for money for food.
But the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told the court she is having surgery – though she didn't specify what kind – and won't be available for an earlier hearing.
As readers know, the mom of three was granted a restraining order for five years after testifying Phypers physically abused her throughout their six-year marriage.
He has denied the claims.
Zero Sympathy for Phypers
"From Denise's point of view, he's an evil, scheming rat who deserves zero sympathy and she's determined to sling him in jail when the time comes for him to face trial" on the spousal-abuse charges, the source said.
"She's got zero sympathy for the guy and looks forward to grinding his face in the dirt after the hell he's put her through."