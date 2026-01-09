EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Denise Richards' Ruthless Takedown of Ex Aaron Phypers Revealed — As He Claims He's at Rock Bottom

"Part of Denise wants to call BS on Aaron for attention seeking and trying to win sympathy while painting her as the baddie," shared an insider. "But there does seem to be substance in these broke claims he's making – and she couldn't be happier to hear it."

She knows his wellness business is struggling and that he's been burning through his savings.

"She's aware he's not flush with cash, and without anyone to borrow from now that she's not there to write the checks," said the source.

Phypers alleges in court documents that he owes $125,000 for past-due rent and $10,090 for past-due HOA fees.