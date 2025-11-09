EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Admits Being Out 'of Money and Financially Desperate' as He Begs Judge for $150K a Month Out of Joint Account
Nov. 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Money-hungry Aaron Phypers — the estranged hubby of Wild Things hottie Denise Richards – is whining that he's on the brink of eviction amid their nasty divorce and needs $150,000 a month from their joint bank accounts to survive, court documents reveal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Phypers, 53, makes the shocking claims in a recently filed written declaration.
Aaron's Pleas For Money
"I am out of money and financially desperate," he said. "I am about to be evicted from the residence in which I am living. My utilities (water, power, gas) have all been turned off already."
The onetime health guru – who stated in his divorce petition that he's had no income since late 2024 after closing his wellness company, Quantum 360 Club – shares that he's at risk of being kicked out of his crib in Calabasas, California, because of unpaid rent.
Phypers insists Williams is on the hook for half of the property's $120,000 in back rent because her name is on the lease and she left behind her 15 rescue dogs and a "substantial amount of personal belongings" after moving out.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, returned to the residence on September 15 to collect her things after receiving the court's permission.
Her soon-to-be ex-husband also explained, in addition to needing $150,000 for his monthly expenses – so he can "live safely like a normal person" – he requires an additional $10,000 to pay his divorce lawyer.
Phypers claimed the former couple's joint accounts contained millions when he pulled the plug on their nearly seven-year marriage in July – and he wants to be able to get his mitts on some of that money.
Looking For Denise's OnlyFans' Money
The former actor asserts that since he helped Williams create content for her profitable OnlyFans account, he has a right to part of the dough.
In 2022, Williams shared her OnlyFans account had "sexier" images than her Instagram account and gushed: "Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like."
Phypers asserted without the cash "there is a real danger of irreparable harm," and that he and his folks – who currently live with him – will be "homeless" with "no funds to go anywhere.