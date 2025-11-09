EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Admits Being Out 'of Money and Financially Desperate' as He Begs Judge for $150K a Month Out of Joint Account

"I am out of money and financially desperate," he said. "I am about to be evicted from the residence in which I am living. My utilities (water, power, gas) have all been turned off already."

The onetime health guru – who stated in his divorce petition that he's had no income since late 2024 after closing his wellness company, Quantum 360 Club – shares that he's at risk of being kicked out of his crib in Calabasas, California, because of unpaid rent.

Phypers insists Williams is on the hook for half of the property's $120,000 in back rent because her name is on the lease and she left behind her 15 rescue dogs and a "substantial amount of personal belongings" after moving out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, returned to the residence on September 15 to collect her things after receiving the court's permission.