EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Midlife Crisis! Country Singer Found 'Sexless Marriage' to Nicole Kidman 'Unbearable' Before Divorce and Cheating Rumors With Young Guitarist
Nov. 9 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Reeling country rocker Keith Urban is suffering from a midlife crisis, sources in his inner circle said, and it's at the root of his recent split from Nicole Kidman, his wife of 19 years.
Tipsters believe the separation is "the latest in a string of confusing choices" the Aussie singer has made as he reevaluates his life now that he's 58, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Keith's 'Midlife' Crisis
According to a source, it started in January following the release of his latest album, High.
That's when the Somebody Like You crooner abruptly fired members of his band who'd worked with him for 25 years.
Sources speculated being back on the road for his High and Alive World Tour may be inspiring him to sow some wild oats ... again.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the hitmaker struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for many years before Kidman staged an intervention in 2006, shortly after they got married.
Sources say the two "fell out of lust" but have kept up an elaborate "happy couple" act for years.
And despite wanting to save her marriage, the 58-year-old Oscar winner had no problem bragging publicly about getting hot and heavy on screen in her recent movies, including with much-younger hunk Zac Efron, 38, in the Netflix rom-com A Family Affair.
Keith Felt 'Trapped' In The Marriage
She also claimed she was "so turned on" doing sex scenes with 28-year-old costar Harris Dickinson in Babygirl, she had to temporarily pause filming.
Meanwhile, Urban found it "unbearable" to be trapped in a sexless marriage.
He started acting out, including onstage flirtations with decades-younger guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, which sparked rumors of a romance.
The final straw was when he moved into his own pad in Nashville months ago while Kidman desperately tried to salvage the marriage.
She eventually realized the relationship was kaput and filed for divorce on September 30.
Ditching The Wedding Band
Within days, Urban was spotted at a Pennsylvania gig without his wedding ring.
The two have a parenting agreement in place – their kids, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, will spend 306 days a year with Kidman and 59 with Urban, allowing him plenty of time to enjoy his new bachelor lifestyle.