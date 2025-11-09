EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Midlife Crisis! Country Singer Found 'Sexless Marriage' to Nicole Kidman 'Unbearable' Before Divorce and Cheating Rumors With Young Guitarist

Sources speculated being back on the road for his High and Alive World Tour may be inspiring him to sow some wild oats ... again.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the hitmaker struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for many years before Kidman staged an intervention in 2006, shortly after they got married.

Sources say the two "fell out of lust" but have kept up an elaborate "happy couple" act for years.

And despite wanting to save her marriage, the 58-year-old Oscar winner had no problem bragging publicly about getting hot and heavy on screen in her recent movies, including with much-younger hunk Zac Efron, 38, in the Netflix rom-com A Family Affair.