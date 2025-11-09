Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Keith Urban
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Midlife Crisis! Country Singer Found 'Sexless Marriage' to Nicole Kidman 'Unbearable' Before Divorce and Cheating Rumors With Young Guitarist

Keith Urban's midlife crisis deepened as his 'sexless marriage' to Nicole Kidman fueled divorce rumors.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban's midlife crisis deepened as his 'sexless marriage' to Nicole Kidman fueled divorce rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 9 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Reeling country rocker Keith Urban is suffering from a midlife crisis, sources in his inner circle said, and it's at the root of his recent split from Nicole Kidman, his wife of 19 years.

Tipsters believe the separation is "the latest in a string of confusing choices" the Aussie singer has made as he reevaluates his life now that he's 58, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith's 'Midlife' Crisis

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: mega

Keith Urban's midlife crisis reportedly fueled his split from Nicole Kidman after 19 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source, it started in January following the release of his latest album, High.

That's when the Somebody Like You crooner abruptly fired members of his band who'd worked with him for 25 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources speculated being back on the road for his High and Alive World Tour may be inspiring him to sow some wild oats ... again.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the hitmaker struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for many years before Kidman staged an intervention in 2006, shortly after they got married.

Sources say the two "fell out of lust" but have kept up an elaborate "happy couple" act for years.

And despite wanting to save her marriage, the 58-year-old Oscar winner had no problem bragging publicly about getting hot and heavy on screen in her recent movies, including with much-younger hunk Zac Efron, 38, in the Netflix rom-com A Family Affair.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Felt 'Trapped' In The Marriage

Article continues below advertisement
The country singer's onstage flirtations with 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh, sparked romance rumors.
Source: MEGA

The country singer's onstage flirtations with 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh, sparked romance rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

She also claimed she was "so turned on" doing sex scenes with 28-year-old costar Harris Dickinson in Babygirl, she had to temporarily pause filming.

Meanwhile, Urban found it "unbearable" to be trapped in a sexless marriage.

He started acting out, including onstage flirtations with decades-younger guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, which sparked rumors of a romance.

The final straw was when he moved into his own pad in Nashville months ago while Kidman desperately tried to salvage the marriage.

She eventually realized the relationship was kaput and filed for divorce on September 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Ditching The Wedding Band

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Lemme ad, Kourtney Kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian's 'Gross and Pointless' Vagina Lollipops Spark More Backlash for These Vital Medical Reasons

photo of millie bobby brown and david harbour

EXCLUSIVE: All the 'Secret Signs' Missed — Radar Lifts The Lid On 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown's Leaked 'Harassment' Claims Against Co-Star David Harbour

Article continues below advertisement
Urban moved into his own Nashville home as his marriage to Kidman collapsed.
Source: MEGA

Urban moved into his own Nashville home as his marriage to Kidman collapsed.

Within days, Urban was spotted at a Pennsylvania gig without his wedding ring.

The two have a parenting agreement in place – their kids, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, will spend 306 days a year with Kidman and 59 with Urban, allowing him plenty of time to enjoy his new bachelor lifestyle.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.