EXCLUSIVE: Dame Judi Dench's Darkest Days — Behind Closed Doors of 91-Year-Old Acting Icon's 'Bleaker Than Bleak' Blindness Battle

"No, you don't [see me on camera], because I can't see anymore," she told the reporter.

When McKellen, 86, quipped they could still see her, the veteran star responded, "Yes, and I can see your outline, and I know you so well in your Macbeth scarf. But I can't recognize anybody now.

"I can't see the television, I can't see to read," she added.

The X-Men star then jokingly asked Dench if she ever goes up to "total strangers [to] say, 'Lovely to see you again'"?

"Sometimes," said Dench, who played spymaster M in eight James Bond films.

In 2012, she was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration, which affects the retina and causes a loss of central vision, so objects that are straight ahead appear blurry or distorted.