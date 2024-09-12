'Lord of the Rings' Acting Icon's Sad Last Days: Pain-Racked Sir Ian McKellen, 85, Admits He Won't Be Back on Stage for at Least Another Year

Veteran actor Sir Ian McKellen has sparked further health concerns after revealing he won't be returning to the stage for a year.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Lord of the Rings star, 85, is still recovering from a fall at London's Noel Coward Theatre earlier this year.

The impact of the injury was so severe McKellen feared he would die – and believed he had broken his neck.

He's now facing a lengthy absence from the theater as he bids to regain his health, which took a toll both physically and mentally.