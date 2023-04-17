Jeff Bezos & J. R. R. Tolkien’s Estate Hit With $250 Million Lawsuit Over Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series

Jeff Bezos & the estate of J. R. R. Tolkien are being accused of ripping off a screenwriter’s work for their $1 billion series, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a writer named Demetrious Polychron filed a $250 million lawsuit against Bezos, several Amazon Studio execs, and J. R. R. Tolkien’s estate. The suit accuses the defendants of copyright infringement.