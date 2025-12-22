Real Reason Brooklyn Beckham Blocked Famous Parents on Instagram: Estranged Son Refuses to Forgive Them for 'Pain' Inflicted on Wife Nicola Peltz

An insider told The Daily Mail: "It would be really in the holiday spirit if the Beckhams could just back off and leave them alone for now.

"The Beckhams started these 'blocking' game stories earlier this year, and they keep going. Whether someone follows someone else on Insta or any other platform shouldn't be and isn't a story. It's a sad situation, but nothing has changed here.

"Nicola and Brooklyn haven't been commenting. They just want peace."

The source added: "It would be best for everyone for them (the Beckhams) to stop contacting, commenting, and briefing because it's not accomplishing anything."

Indeed, they even considered Cruz's post on Sunday, when he clarified Brooklyn blocked the family members, not the other way around, another negative briefing.