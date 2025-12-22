Your tip
Brooklyn Beckham

Real Reason Brooklyn Beckham Blocked Famous Parents on Instagram: Estranged Son Refuses to Forgive Them for 'Pain' Inflicted on Wife Nicola Peltz

picture of Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham blocked his parents David and Victoria, as well as his siblings, on Instagram in ruthless move last weekend.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham's feud with his famous parents escalated to new levels this weekend when he brutally blocked them on Instagram.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal why the wannabe chef, 26, made the bold move, which was exposed by his younger brother, Cruz, 20, on Sunday during his own social media rant.

Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn's Wife Don't See Eye To Eye

Photo of Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham has an 'unflattering nickname' for Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, have become distant from his parents David and Victoria Beckham over the past 12 months.

It’s no secret the Beckhams aren't fans of billionaire heiress Peltz, whom Spice Girl Victoria, 51, has given an unflattering nickname, and now it seems the actress is equally unimpressed with her in-laws – and Brooklyn is firmly in her corner.

His latest ruthless move is sparked by the pair becoming frustrated with her parents' bid to reach out on social media.

The young couple reportedly finds Instagram posts by the Beckhams upsetting and anxiety-inducing, and they wake up worrying what might have been posted about them overnight.

Desperate Pleas For Reconciliation Ignored

Photo Of Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckhama and David Beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham have tried to reach out to Brooklyn, but he's grown tired of their public pleas.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "It would be really in the holiday spirit if the Beckhams could just back off and leave them alone for now.

"The Beckhams started these 'blocking' game stories earlier this year, and they keep going. Whether someone follows someone else on Insta or any other platform shouldn't be and isn't a story. It's a sad situation, but nothing has changed here.

"Nicola and Brooklyn haven't been commenting. They just want peace."

The source added: "It would be best for everyone for them (the Beckhams) to stop contacting, commenting, and briefing because it's not accomplishing anything."

Indeed, they even considered Cruz's post on Sunday, when he clarified Brooklyn blocked the family members, not the other way around, another negative briefing.

Big Family Moments Tainted By Rift

picture of David and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

The Beckhams' feud with Brooklyn has tainted the couple's year, which saw David get knighted.

The friend claimed: "They have requested that the Beckhams back off. They just want to be left alone. The Instagram stuff is just a media play – it feels like more manipulation, more gaslighting. It just drives Brooklyn and Nicola further away.

"They get upset by the speculation. They are trying to take the high road, which is not to react at all and to just live their lives."

Brooklyn's continued snub of the Beckhams has tainted their year, which has included some major moments.

David turned 50, received a knighthood, and his soccer team, Inter Miami, won the MLS Cup. But not being able to share good times with their eldest son has been incredibly tough for the pair.

Sources close to the Beckhams claimed the distance was "taking its toll."

Photo of The Beckham family
Source: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Pelz will be absent from the Beckhams' festive celebrations this year.

"His absence has really taken a toll on the special days – the knighthood – and now Christmas," the insider added. "It's like the ghost of Brooklyn is hanging over their Christmas and New Year's. Last year they were all together. The message they're sending is that the door is always open and he's always welcome.

The source claimed: "They'd love nothing more than to see Brooklyn over Christmas, put the past behind them and start 2026 afresh. And Nicola? Well, they've stopped trying to win her back over. It might never happen, she might never warm to them again. So for now, they're concentrating on Brooklyn."

