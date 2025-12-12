EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'In Pieces' Her Family Feud With Son Brooklyn 'Won't Be Sorted by Christmas' — As 'Nepo Brat' Considers 'Ultimate Heartbreaking New Move'

The dispute centers on 26-year-old Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham's year-long estrangement from his parents after tensions that began around his 2022 wedding to actress Nicola Peltz-Beckham , 30.

Victoria Beckham is in bits as a deepening feud with her eldest son Brooklyn threatens to shatter the family Christmas, with those close to her telling RadarOnline.com that the rift is far from healing.

Victoria Beckham said her heart shattered as Brooklyn continued to ignore her calls.

According to family sources, the couple is now considering dropping the Beckham half of their surname altogether, a step seen as an unmistakable statement about their future and their loyalties.

A source close to the situation told us: "Victoria feels as if something inside her has shattered. She never thought she'd see the day when her son wouldn't even answer her calls."

They added: "She's frightened that the name change is Brooklyn's way of saying he no longer considers himself part of the family."

Friends of the designer say she is "in pieces" and "heartbroken" while struggling with the possibility the strained relationship with her boy may not be resolved by the holidays.

Our insider added: "She's said, 'He's broken my heart,' and she honestly has no idea how to get through to him."