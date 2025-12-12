EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'In Pieces' Her Family Feud With Son Brooklyn 'Won't Be Sorted by Christmas' — As 'Nepo Brat' Considers 'Ultimate Heartbreaking New Move'
Dec. 12 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham is in bits as a deepening feud with her eldest son Brooklyn threatens to shatter the family Christmas, with those close to her telling RadarOnline.com that the rift is far from healing.
The dispute centers on 26-year-old Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham's year-long estrangement from his parents after tensions that began around his 2022 wedding to actress Nicola Peltz-Beckham, 30.
Threat of Name Change
According to family sources, the couple is now considering dropping the Beckham half of their surname altogether, a step seen as an unmistakable statement about their future and their loyalties.
A source close to the situation told us: "Victoria feels as if something inside her has shattered. She never thought she'd see the day when her son wouldn't even answer her calls."
They added: "She's frightened that the name change is Brooklyn's way of saying he no longer considers himself part of the family."
Friends of the designer say she is "in pieces" and "heartbroken" while struggling with the possibility the strained relationship with her boy may not be resolved by the holidays.
Our insider added: "She's said, 'He's broken my heart,' and she honestly has no idea how to get through to him."
Escalating Tensions
The discord, originally sparked when billionaire heiress Nicola declined to wear a dress designed by Victoria for her wedding with Brooklyn, has intensified throughout 2025.
Brooklyn skipped David Beckham's epic 50th birthday celebrations in the U.K. and remained silent on his father's recent knighthood.
His and Peltz's absence from the premiere of Victoria Beckham, the designer's new Netflix docuseries, only deepened the rift.
And the situation escalated in August when Brooklyn and Nicola chose not to invite the Beckhams to their vow renewal ceremony, which they later posted on social media.
Nicola's father Nelson Peltz, officiated, with the Peltz family positioned prominently in posts of the event.
For Victoria, observers say, that was the moment it became clear the divide could be "beyond repair" – leading to him being branded a "nasty nepo brat" by critics, who say if he drops his Beckham surname it will be the ultimate "nasty" move "designed to break his mom's heart."
Brotherly Distance and David's Frustration
Brooklyn's brothers Cruz and Romeo have also appeared to distance themselves from him after unfollowing their brother and his wife on social media in July.
Cruz later posted a cryptic message reading: "Life is too short to be silent, at least talk it out," alongside an old photo of himself with his brothers and their dad David.
A family associate said: "David is doing his best to keep his cool, but watching how much this hurts Victoria only fuels his frustration. He just can't grasp why Brooklyn is distancing himself from the people who care about him most."
But small gestures from Victoria are reflecting her hope the rift can be healed.
She recently posted a video from her mother Jackie's home showing Christmas stockings for all grandchildren – including one for Brooklyn, still hanging above the fireplace.
Friends say she wanted him to know he still has a place in the family.
Brooklyn's Determined Path
Yet sources close to Brooklyn describe a young man determined to "stubbornly define his own path."
"Brooklyn believes he's finally found solid support with the Peltzes," said one insider.
"He wants to make his own way, not be defined by Brand Beckham."
Brooklyn and Peltz, who now live primarily in the U.S., are said to be preparing for a "fresh start" in 2026.
But for Victoria, the thought of losing her connection with her son through their surname has been devastating.
"All she wants is for them to start speaking again," said a longtime friend.
"But with Brooklyn and Nicola considering dropping the Beckham name, she worries this could be the moment they can't come back from."