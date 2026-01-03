Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Beckham Family 'Intent on Healing Divide With Son Brooklyn' After His Dad Shares 'Heartbreaking' New Year Message

Photo of David Beckham with an insert of Brookyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Family pushed to mend tensions after his father's heartfelt message.

Jan. 3 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Sir David Beckham has used a New Year message to signal a renewed attempt to heal a painful family rift, sharing an emotional declaration of love that included a pointed nod to his estranged eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, in what sources tell RadarOnline.com was a "heartbreaking olive branch" amid their growing feud.

The former England captain, 50, posted a series of family photographs to Instagram on New Year's Eve, including an old image of Brooklyn as a teenager, amidst a year-long estrangement that has seen the influencer repeatedly absent from major Beckham family milestones.

Brooklyn Missing From Major Moments

Photo of David Beckham
Source: MEGA

Sir David Beckham shared a New Year message that included a photo of Brooklyn.

The gesture comes after months of silence between Brooklyn, 26, and his parents, Sir David and his wife Lady Victoria Beckham, 51, as the family hopes to draw a line under a period marked by public snubs and private hurt spanning the U.K. and America.

Brooklyn has missed almost every significant family gathering over the past year, including his father's 50th birthday celebrations and the ex-soccer star's knighthood ceremony at Windsor Castle in London.

He was also absent from the launch of his mom Victoria's Netflix series and skipped her fashion shows in Paris, New York, and London, spending much of 2025 in the United States with his American wife, billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, 30.

The most damaging rupture came in August, when Sir David and Victoria were not invited to Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage renewal ceremony at her billionaire father's estate in upstate New York.

Source: @davidbeckham/Instagram

He posted family images on Instagram and wrote that he loved them all.

Emotional Post Seen As Olive Branch

Photo of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria reshared the post and added a heart emoji to the image of Brooklyn.

Against that backdrop, Sir David's New Year post appeared carefully calibrated.

Sharing images of himself with sons Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper, he included the photograph of Brooklyn and wrote simply: "I love you all so much."

A final image of Victoria with all four children was captioned: "You are my life." Victoria swiftly reshared the post, adding a heart emoji to the image of her husband and Brooklyn.

A source close to the family said: "This was a very deliberate move. David and Victoria are determined for Brooklyn to understand that he is always welcome. It has been deeply painful for them, but they are committed to repairing the relationship."

Another insider added: "They see the new year as a chance to turn the page after an exceptionally difficult year. They are intent on healing this divide in 2026, and David's New Year message including Brooklyn is a bit heartbreaking really."

Beckham Reflects On Year Without Brooklyn

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

The feud deepened when Sir David and Victoria were not invited to the marriage renewal ceremony.

Earlier the same day, Sir David reflected publicly on a landmark year, posting a separate carousel of 20 moments from 2025, none of which included Brooklyn.

Alongside images with Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, he wrote: "I feel very lucky to have had the year I've had in 2025, full of moments that I will never forget, from my 50th to my knighthood (still pinching myself) and then finishing with winning the MLS as an owner."

He added: "I'm so grateful to my incredible wife, my amazing children, my friends and team I work with every single day nothing would have been possible without you all... but as Sir Alex Ferguson would say 'Onto the next.' Thank you for the incredible memories I will forever remember 2025. @victoriabeckham I love you & our kids."

The post also featured the family dogs – cocker spaniels Fig, Sage, and Olive, and a cockapoo named Simba – and was reshared by Victoria with the message: "We are all so proud of you (and love you so much!)."

Christmas Snub Deepens Family Pain

Photo of Cruz Beckham
Source: MEGA

Cruz claimed Brooklyn blocked the entire family on social media.

The New Year appeal follows further tension over Christmas, when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped the Beckhams' Cotswolds gathering and stayed in America.

Nicola later said she "loved being home" after wrapping filming on Pretty Ugly.

Younger brother Cruz recently claimed Brooklyn had blocked the entire family on social media, writing: "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I."

