EXCLUSIVE: Beckham Family 'Intent on Healing Divide With Son Brooklyn' After His Dad Shares 'Heartbreaking' New Year Message

The gesture comes after months of silence between Brooklyn, 26, and his parents, Sir David and his wife Lady Victoria Beckham, 51, as the family hopes to draw a line under a period marked by public snubs and private hurt spanning the U.K. and America.

Brooklyn has missed almost every significant family gathering over the past year, including his father's 50th birthday celebrations and the ex-soccer star's knighthood ceremony at Windsor Castle in London.

He was also absent from the launch of his mom Victoria's Netflix series and skipped her fashion shows in Paris, New York, and London, spending much of 2025 in the United States with his American wife, billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, 30.

The most damaging rupture came in August, when Sir David and Victoria were not invited to Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage renewal ceremony at her billionaire father's estate in upstate New York.