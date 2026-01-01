Your tip
Home > Celebrity > David Beckham

David Beckham Throws Biggest Olive Branch Yet to Estranged Son Brooklyn in Desperate Bid to Repair Family Rift

picture of David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

David Beckham has made another desperate bid to heal family feud with estranged son Brooklyn courtesy of loving Instagram message.

Jan. 1 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET

David Beckham has attempted to heal his family rift with estranged son Brooklyn after the nepo baby's Instagram blocking spree.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former soccer player, 50, posted a series of family pictures on New Year's Eve — including a snap of himself with a young Brooklyn — describing how his family is his "life."

Emotional Message

picture of David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA/@davidbeckham;Instagram

Beckham and wife Victoria will be hoping his throwback snap of himself and Brooklyn may lead to a reconciliation.

And alongside the picture of himself and his eldest son, he wrote "I love you all so much."

The post was promptly re-shared by wife Victoria, 51, who accompanied the image of David and Brooklyn with an affectionate love heart.

Meanwhile, over across the pond in the U.S., Brooklyn continues to ostracize himself from the rest of the Beckham clan and made no mention of his parents or siblings during his own New Year message alongside wife Nicola Peltz.

In a photo, the pair were seen relaxing on a sofa in matching clothes and writing next to the picture, Peltz, 30, said: "We didn't plan our outfits."

Replying to her post, her husband wrote: "You're my sweetie pie!"

Staying Away From Family

picture of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn continues to live a separate life away from his family with wife Nicola Peltz.

The post came days after Brooklyn skipped childhood pal Holly Ramsay’s wedding, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The Ramsays and Beckhams are longtime friends and Brooklyn was once close pals with Holly as they grew up in L.A. together.

All of his family were in attendance to see Holly marry British Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty on Saturday.

The Beckham family feud has been rumbling on for most of the year, worsening since Brooklyn and Nicola snubbed his dad's 50th birthday in May.

The couple have also shared subtle digs at his family in recent days after his brother Cruz, 20, revealed the Beckhams woke up to being blocked by the couple.

In a TikTok post after Cruz spoke out, Brooklyn played Lady Gaga’s song Telephone and wrote the lyrics: "Sorry I cannot hear you I’m kinda busy."

Piece Of The Family Missing

picture of the Beckham family
Source: MEGA

The Beckhams have got used to life without Brooklyn at various events in 2025.

Nicola also penned: "I love being home" in a selfie posted to social media, after the couple both shared photos from their Christmas with her parents.

Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo, 22, snubbed his estranged sibling during his 2025 Instagram round-up.

The model tagged his parents Victoria and David, brother Cruz, 20, sister Harper, 14, and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 24, in the post about his year — making Brooklyn, 26, the only member of his immediate family absent.

picture of David Beckham
Source: MEGA

Beckham was reportedly upset Brooklyn missed his 50th birthday and knighthood celebrations.

The pictures featured a number of moments from the Beckhams' year, including their summer yacht trip, David's medal from his Knighthood, a sweet snap showing him hugging Cruz as well as a number of images of Kim.

Brooklyn blocked his family on Instagram last month, a brutal move pointed out by Cruz on social media while setting the record straight on reports that his parents unfollowed their eldest son.

He wrote: "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I."

