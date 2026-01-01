David Beckham Throws Biggest Olive Branch Yet to Estranged Son Brooklyn in Desperate Bid to Repair Family Rift

And alongside the picture of himself and his eldest son, he wrote "I love you all so much."

The post was promptly re-shared by wife Victoria, 51, who accompanied the image of David and Brooklyn with an affectionate love heart.

Meanwhile, over across the pond in the U.S., Brooklyn continues to ostracize himself from the rest of the Beckham clan and made no mention of his parents or siblings during his own New Year message alongside wife Nicola Peltz.

In a photo, the pair were seen relaxing on a sofa in matching clothes and writing next to the picture, Peltz, 30, said: "We didn't plan our outfits."

Replying to her post, her husband wrote: "You're my sweetie pie!"