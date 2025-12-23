Hillary Clinton's 'Ice-Cold' Reaction to Husband Bill's Latest Epstein Files Embarrassment Revealed — 'She Thinks It's His Problem, Not Hers'

And Hillary’s ice-cold reaction to the latest Epstein Files dump shows her belief the saga is very much Bill's problem, not hers, as she continues to stay silent.

A source familiar with the Clintons claims Hillary, 78, has no intention of defending 79-year-old Bill or stepping in to soften the blow.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "She's fine. She's used to this. At this point, she sees it as a Bill problem, not a Hillary problem."

Another photo from the newly released files shows Bill floating in a jacuzzi with his hands folded behind his head and a wide smile on his face.

A separate snap shows the former commander-in-chief with Epstein in what looks to be the same Moroccan wedding he was pictured at in previous photo releases.