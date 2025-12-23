Hillary Clinton's 'Ice-Cold' Reaction to Husband Bill's Latest Epstein Files Embarrassment Revealed — 'She Thinks It's His Problem, Not Hers'
Dec. 23 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Hillary Clinton is making husband Bill face his latest Jeffrey Epstein humiliation alone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former First Lady is used to having her partner’s name linked with the pedo financier, but after new pictures emerged of Bill swimming with Ghislaine Maxwell and socializing with Epstein himself, his connection grew ominously deeper.
No Intention Of Defending Husband
And Hillary’s ice-cold reaction to the latest Epstein Files dump shows her belief the saga is very much Bill's problem, not hers, as she continues to stay silent.
A source familiar with the Clintons claims Hillary, 78, has no intention of defending 79-year-old Bill or stepping in to soften the blow.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "She's fine. She's used to this. At this point, she sees it as a Bill problem, not a Hillary problem."
Another photo from the newly released files shows Bill floating in a jacuzzi with his hands folded behind his head and a wide smile on his face.
A separate snap shows the former commander-in-chief with Epstein in what looks to be the same Moroccan wedding he was pictured at in previous photo releases.
Bill's Links With Epstein Bubble Away
Social media users were shocked at the new pics.
"And there it is: Bill Clinton in the Epstein files," one person tweeted, as another added: "These Epstein files are not looking good for Bill Clinton."
One user tweeted: "The Epstein files just dropped, and it’s absolutely horrendous for Bill Clinton," as a fourth shared: "Bill Clinton is guilty as H---."
And one person speculated: "Per the Epstein Files Transparency Act, DOJ was specifically instructed only to redact the faces of victims and/or minors. This is pretty damning for Bill Clinton."
In response to the new batch of pictures, Bill urged the DOJ to release the remaining files in order to obtain full disclosure on the saga.
Further Embarrassment On The Horizon
He said: “What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected.
"We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection."
The former president, who wed Hillary in 1975, called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to '"immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton."
He accused the DOJ of "selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years."
That could entail more embarrassment, but for Hillary, she’s removed herself from anything to do with Bill’s involvement.
The insider continued: "She doesn't know what he did with Epstein. And whatever comes out now, that's on him."
Friends say Hillary made the decision years ago to mentally and emotionally separate herself from her husband's controversies. The Clintons, they claim, stopped talking about Epstein long ago.
"I don't even think they're talking about it now," the source added. "They stopped talking about these things years ago. There's no point."