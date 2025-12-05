EXCLUSIVE: Dirty Andy! Why Andrew Windsor is the Muckiest Royal in The Firm... And How His Filth Will Cost Him $700K

Under the terms of his 75-year lease, signed in 2003, he could have been entitled to around $700,000 for giving it up early, but officials say the state of the property means that is unlikely, with sources telling RadarOnline.com it is being handed back to the monarchy in a "dirty, sad state."

The Public Accounts Committee has now opened an inquiry into the Crown Estate and its management of royal leases, raising the possibility that the former Duke of York could be summoned before Parliament.

A source said: "The state of the property turned out to be much more serious than anyone anticipated, which completely alters the financial outlook for Andrew.

"It's prompted jokes he really is Dirty Andy. The place is basically a filthy state – much like his life."

Windsor was once dubbed 'Randy Andy' over his womanizing and is renowned for relying on servants to pick up after him on a daily basis.