Prince Andrew
EXCLUSIVE: Dirty Andy! Why Andrew Windsor is the Muckiest Royal in The Firm... And How His Filth Will Cost Him $700K

Andrew Windsor’s alleged filth has sparked a massive royal scandal and left him facing a $700K cost

Dec. 5 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is facing the prospect of losing nearly $700,000 in compensation after a review found his longtime residence, Royal Lodge, had fallen into severe and "filthy" disrepair – prompting MPs to launch a wider examination of royal housing arrangements.

The disgraced former royal, 65, has been told he must surrender the 30-room Grade II-listed mansion in Windsor, which he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, following public outcry over his payment of a measly "peppercorn rent" for the luxury property and renewed scrutiny of his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Compensation Wiped Out by Disrepair

Investigators found the Royal Lodge in severe disrepair.

Under the terms of his 75-year lease, signed in 2003, he could have been entitled to around $700,000 for giving it up early, but officials say the state of the property means that is unlikely, with sources telling RadarOnline.com it is being handed back to the monarchy in a "dirty, sad state."

The Public Accounts Committee has now opened an inquiry into the Crown Estate and its management of royal leases, raising the possibility that the former Duke of York could be summoned before Parliament.

A source said: "The state of the property turned out to be much more serious than anyone anticipated, which completely alters the financial outlook for Andrew.

"It's prompted jokes he really is Dirty Andy. The place is basically a filthy state – much like his life."

Windsor was once dubbed 'Randy Andy' over his womanizing and is renowned for relying on servants to pick up after him on a daily basis.

Crown Estate Confirms Findings

He rode through Windsor Great Park with his head bowed to appear pitiful.

Another insider added: "There is little willingness to release public funds when upkeep of the home was clearly part of the lease obligations."

The Crown Estate confirmed the findings in a report published for MPs. It said: "While the extent of end-of-tenancy dilapidations and repairs required are not out of keeping with a tenancy of this duration, they will mean in all likelihood that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be owed any compensation for early surrender of the lease once dilapidations are taken into account."

It remains unclear when Windsor will vacate Royal Lodge. He submitted his 12 months' notice on the residence on October 3, but had been expected to leave by the end of January.

The report says he may remain for up to a year while arrangements are finalised.

Under the lease, he was required to "paint, paper, polish, decorate" the property and allow regular inspections.

Parliamentary Inquiry Launched

Sources joked that he turned the mansion into a dirty state.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the Conservative chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: "Having reflected on what we have received, the information provided clearly forms the beginnings of a basis for an inquiry."

Clive Betts, 74, a Labour member of the group, said navigating a potential summons for a royal would be unprecedented.

He added: "You're talking about members of the Royal Family and there aren't, I don't think, precedents – there aren't rules.

"The committee will look at the situation as it is. It will look at the situation with regard to the individual who's been renting Royal Lodge."

According to lease documents, Windsor paid almost $1.8million for the tenure on the Lodge in 2003 and later spent $11.4million on renovations.

His nominal rent of "one peppercorn per annum, if demanded" has prompted concerns over the royal family's notoriously secretive financial set-up, with the Crown Estate managing $20 billion in land.

Comparative leases reveal Prince William and Princess Catherine, both 43, pay open-market rent for Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Prince Edward, 61, agreed to $120,000 a year for Bagshot Park in 1998, while Princess Alexandra, 88, holds a 150-year lease on Thatched House Lodge at a rising rent that will reach only $8,000 annually.

Critics argued the royal family mismanaged multiple property leases.

Former Home Office minister Norman Baker said: "We need a proper inquiry into Royal Family finances… this is not about Andrew, it's about how the Royal Family operates and allocates properties.

"Andrew is being urged to appear before the United States Congress to be grilled on his relationship with sex trafficker Epstein, while British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has suggested he wanted Andrew to give evidence to the House committee investigation."

