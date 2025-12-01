Andrew Windsor's Baffling List of Demands to Leave Royal Lodge Revealed — Disgraced Duke 'Wants $100Million, a Cook, Gardener, Housekeeper and Driver'

Royal insider Rob Shuter reported via his Substack on Monday, December 1, that his sources claimed Andrew wants a "giant six or seven-bedroom house on the Sandringham Estate" as his "replacement" for the 30-room Royal Lodge.

In addition to the estate in Norfolk, England, the bratty former prince is demanding all of the accouterments he had as a royal, including a "cook, a gardener, a housekeeper, a driver" with additional police protection.

When Buckingham Palace announced on October 30 that King Charles III began the process of stripping his younger brother of all royal titles and honors in the wake of the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, they made it clear that Andrew needed to leave the Royal Lodge.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the statement read, although Shuter revealed the king can't just evict Andrew.