Andrew Windsor's Baffling List of Demands to Leave Royal Lodge Revealed — Disgraced Duke 'Wants $100Million, a Cook, Gardener, Housekeeper and Driver'
Dec. 1 2025, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Not only is disgraced former Prince Andrew not leaving the Royal Lodge as ordered, but he's also come up with an eye-popping list of demands before he even considers vacating his longtime Windsor home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, the spoiled former royal, 65, is demanding a massive mansion in its place and wants a staggering $100million package to leave his current residence.
Andrew's Diabolical Demands
Royal insider Rob Shuter reported via his Substack on Monday, December 1, that his sources claimed Andrew wants a "giant six or seven-bedroom house on the Sandringham Estate" as his "replacement" for the 30-room Royal Lodge.
In addition to the estate in Norfolk, England, the bratty former prince is demanding all of the accouterments he had as a royal, including a "cook, a gardener, a housekeeper, a driver" with additional police protection.
When Buckingham Palace announced on October 30 that King Charles III began the process of stripping his younger brother of all royal titles and honors in the wake of the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, they made it clear that Andrew needed to leave the Royal Lodge.
"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the statement read, although Shuter revealed the king can't just evict Andrew.
Complicated Lease
Andrew purchased the Royal Lodge lease for $1.3million in 2003, after the property became available following the death of his grandmother, the Queen Mother.
It was signed in August 2003 and is valid for 75 years, until 2078. Andrew went on to spend nearly $8million to refurbish the property before moving in for good in 2004.
Shuter reported that the lease has "legal force," meaning it is a contract recognized by the legal system and must be complied with. If a party doesn’t comply, there can be legal penalties or actions taken against them.
He points out that the massive home on 90 acres of prime Great Windsor Park land would be an astronomical value on the open market today, making the buyout a colossal headache for the crown.
'Proper Staff' for New Home
According to Shuter, "Andrew is staying put. The deal isn’t done, negotiations are crawling, and I’m hearing he might hang on for months, maybe longer."
Andrew's biographer, Andrew Lownie, previously told RadarOnline.com the former Duke of York was refusing to leave the Royal Lodge voluntarily, despite the King's demands.
"He’d been holding out for all sorts of requirements," Lownie, whose biography, Entitled: Inside the Rise and Fall of the House of York was released in August, dished. "One is that he has a proper staff at his new home; two, that that position is guaranteed when (Prince William) imparts the throne; three, that he was paid large sums of money, not just an allowance, just to get out."
New Claims Were the Final Straw
After Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre made stunning new claims against perverted Andrew in her posthumous October memoir Nobody's Girl, the petulant former prince said he was putting "country first" in agreeing to no longer use his duke title and other honors while vigorously denying "the accusations against me."
Charles stripped his brother of his birthright title of Prince less than two weeks later, announcing he would formally be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
The palace added that the "censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."
At the same time, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."