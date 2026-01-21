Obama's Oval Office Return Bombshell: Ex-First Lady Michelle Opens Up About If Barack Would Consider a Third-Term Run Against Trump

Michelle Obama revealed she would "actively work against" husband Barack Obama seeking a third presidential term if Donald Trump is somehow able to change the 22nd Amendment, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The former first lady thinks it's "not right" that there are "young, smart" people out there wanting to enter politics only to have the old guard want to remain in power for as long as possible and that her husband, 64, and Trump's time as president have passed with their second terms in office.

'That's Not Right'

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube michelle Obama said she would 'actively work against' her husband seeking a third term as president.

"So, if this is all hypothetical, if Trump does change the law and runs for a third term, hypothetically, do you think your husband would consider running?" host Alex Cooper asked Michelle, 62, during her Wednesday, January 21, podcast episode of Call Her Daddy. "I hope not," Michelle replied with a laugh. "I would actively work against that." "I would be at home working against it, you know? And maybe a lot of people are like, 'Good, we don't want him anyway.' I'm like, yeah, that's not right," the former attorney confessed.

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Michelle Obama feels the presidency needs 'new vision' and that can't happen if there are no term limits.

When Cooper asked if Michelle simply was "not interested" in her husband becoming president again after already serving two terms between 2009 and 2017, The Light We Carry author said the presidency needs "a new vision." "You know, I do believe in the need for a new vision, right? I mean, the two terms are not just about 'we like them, we want…' We're changing and growing so fast. This is a hard job," Michelle stressed. "And it requires new energy, new vision all the time. New ways of looking at the world, right? So I do believe that eight years is enough," she continued about presidential term limits. Congress approved the 22nd Amendment in 1947 after Franklin Delano Roosevelt served four terms in office. It was ratified in 1951, limiting all presidents to two terms in the White House.

'Two Terms are Enough'

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Michelle Obama thinks term limits are needed to ensure new blood comes into politics.

"There are so many talented people out there. Like, why would we keep going to the same people?" Michelle fumed that politics needs new blood. "How are we gonna build young leaders if the same people keep doing it again and again and again?" she huffed about getting rid of the old guard in politics, adding, "There are all these young smart people who are just looking outside with their ideas." Michelle pointed out, "As leaders get older and older, the older you get, you just live a different life as an older, established person. And I think there's room for that wisdom, but there's room for new ideas to come in. So I think two terms are enough for everybody." The Becoming author seemingly dissed politicians who have stuck around way past their prime, claiming, "It's just like we've heard and experienced your ideas."

'I'd Like to' Run Again

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has hinted that he wants a third term is president;