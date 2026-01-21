Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham's Heavily Mocked Photography Book 'What I See' Sales Surge Following Nuclear Attack on Famous Family

picture of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and What I See book cover
Source: MEGA/Amazon

Brooklyn Beckham's panned 'What I See' photography book has seen unlikely sales surge off the back of his family feud.

Jan. 21 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Brooklyn Beckham's critically-panned photography book has seen an unlikely surge in sales amid his family feud.

RadarOnline.com can reveal copies of What I See are now going on sale for as much as $400, a huge leap from its original $23 listing price.

Article continues below advertisement

Going Nuclear On His Family

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The couple skipped major Beckham family milestones as the rift continued to widen behind the scenes.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn accused his family of trying to destroy his marriage during explosive statement.

Article continues below advertisement

The nepo baby only sold 3,800 copies of the 2017 release, published around the time Brooklyn was attempting to become a professional photographer in one of his numerous career attempts.

The book was heavily mocked for its out-of-focus snaps and child-like captions written by an 18-year-old Brooklyn, who's now an aspiring chef.

It contained over 300 blurry shots, taken from A-list parties to luxury holidays, as well as shots of himself and his famous family members.

In one picture, readers can only see the corners of Brooklyn's shoes as he teeters over the edge of a 16-story high building to take a bird’s eye picture of the view below.

Article continues below advertisement

Brutally Mocked Book

Source: @MFRP92;X

Critics have mocked the book ever since its 2017 release.

Article continues below advertisement

Next to the black and white shot, he wrote: "Don't try this at home. My parents were so angry when they saw this. Cool shot though."

Another shot lamented how difficult elephants were to photograph.

But hours after his row with his parents went nuclear, the book has been listed on eBay for as high as $399.

A seller said of a signed edition: "Condition: NEW, opened only to be signed.

"Comes with event Flyer and Event Photos! Event details: Signed in Los Angeles, August 2nd, 2017 by Brooklyn Beckham the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham. Wristbanded event with only a very limited number of books signed."

Another seller offering the tome for $114 gushed: "The product is a signed first edition hardcover book.

Article continues below advertisement

Failed Career Move

picture of David Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn's passion for photography was encouraged by his parents, including dad David, before he settled down with wife Nicola Peltz.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Travis Kelce and Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Admits 'Taylor Swift's Gonna Kill Me' for Not Understanding Raunchy 'Wood' Song Lyrics Dedicated to NFL Star's Manhood

donald and melania Trump

Trump Questions If Marriage to Wife Melania 'Will Work' Out During Resurfaced Interview Following Their Engagement

Article continues below advertisement

"With a total of 304 pages, this book delves into the celebrity lifestyle and general subjects, making it a unique addition to any photography enthusiast's collection.

"The autograph adds a personal touch to this special edition, making it a valuable and sought-after item for fans of the talented photographer."

The book is out of stock on Amazon but a Kindle version is $12.

Brooklyn quit university in New York studying photography because he felt homesick back in 2018.

He deferred his four year photography course to a university in London after bagging an internship in the U.K.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn's mom Victoria fears she'll never speak to her eldest son again — unless his marriage breaks down.

On Tuesday, the Beckham family feud took a more sensational turn as Brooklyn's explosive tirade set off a series of stunning claims and counter-claims.

RadarOnline.com revealed Brooklyn’s angst towards his famous parents David, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, fear he will never speak to them again — unless he splits from wife Nicola Peltz, 31.

A source said: "Despite everything that’s happened, David and Victoria still love their son.

"He will always be their boy, and there will always be a place for him in their home.

"They have tried everything in their power to mend their relationship with him and it hasn't worked.

"Now it feels like there is no going back while he is still with Nicola."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.