Brooklyn Beckham's Heavily Mocked Photography Book 'What I See' Sales Surge Following Nuclear Attack on Famous Family
Jan. 21 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham's critically-panned photography book has seen an unlikely surge in sales amid his family feud.
RadarOnline.com can reveal copies of What I See are now going on sale for as much as $400, a huge leap from its original $23 listing price.
Going Nuclear On His Family
The nepo baby only sold 3,800 copies of the 2017 release, published around the time Brooklyn was attempting to become a professional photographer in one of his numerous career attempts.
The book was heavily mocked for its out-of-focus snaps and child-like captions written by an 18-year-old Brooklyn, who's now an aspiring chef.
It contained over 300 blurry shots, taken from A-list parties to luxury holidays, as well as shots of himself and his famous family members.
In one picture, readers can only see the corners of Brooklyn's shoes as he teeters over the edge of a 16-story high building to take a bird’s eye picture of the view below.
Brutally Mocked Book
Next to the black and white shot, he wrote: "Don't try this at home. My parents were so angry when they saw this. Cool shot though."
Another shot lamented how difficult elephants were to photograph.
But hours after his row with his parents went nuclear, the book has been listed on eBay for as high as $399.
A seller said of a signed edition: "Condition: NEW, opened only to be signed.
"Comes with event Flyer and Event Photos! Event details: Signed in Los Angeles, August 2nd, 2017 by Brooklyn Beckham the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham. Wristbanded event with only a very limited number of books signed."
Another seller offering the tome for $114 gushed: "The product is a signed first edition hardcover book.
Failed Career Move
"With a total of 304 pages, this book delves into the celebrity lifestyle and general subjects, making it a unique addition to any photography enthusiast's collection.
"The autograph adds a personal touch to this special edition, making it a valuable and sought-after item for fans of the talented photographer."
The book is out of stock on Amazon but a Kindle version is $12.
Brooklyn quit university in New York studying photography because he felt homesick back in 2018.
He deferred his four year photography course to a university in London after bagging an internship in the U.K.
On Tuesday, the Beckham family feud took a more sensational turn as Brooklyn's explosive tirade set off a series of stunning claims and counter-claims.
RadarOnline.com revealed Brooklyn’s angst towards his famous parents David, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, fear he will never speak to them again — unless he splits from wife Nicola Peltz, 31.
A source said: "Despite everything that’s happened, David and Victoria still love their son.
"He will always be their boy, and there will always be a place for him in their home.
"They have tried everything in their power to mend their relationship with him and it hasn't worked.
"Now it feels like there is no going back while he is still with Nicola."