Brooklyn Beckham's Heavily Mocked Photography Book 'What I See' Sales Surge Following Nuclear Attack on Famous Family

The nepo baby only sold 3,800 copies of the 2017 release, published around the time Brooklyn was attempting to become a professional photographer in one of his numerous career attempts.

The book was heavily mocked for its out-of-focus snaps and child-like captions written by an 18-year-old Brooklyn, who's now an aspiring chef.

It contained over 300 blurry shots, taken from A-list parties to luxury holidays, as well as shots of himself and his famous family members.

In one picture, readers can only see the corners of Brooklyn's shoes as he teeters over the edge of a 16-story high building to take a bird’s eye picture of the view below.