Brooklyn Beckham

'Raging' David and Victoria Beckham Fear Estranged Son Brooklyn Will Only Talk to Them Again if he 'Splits from Wife Nicola Peltz'

picture of Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham have not given up hope of a reconciliation with estranged son Brooklyn, but fear it won't happen unless he splits from wife Nicola Peltz.

Jan. 21 2026, Published 8:06 a.m. ET

David and Victoria Beckham fear their estranged son Brooklyn won’t talk to them again — unless he splits from wife Nicola Peltz.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former soccer star, 50, and Spice Girl, 51, have been fluctuating between "extreme hurt and filled with rage" since the nepo baby's bombshell statement on Monday.

Not Giving Up Hope Of A Reunion

picture of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria have not closed the door on their eldest son amid family war.

They both refuse to give up on a reconciliation with their eldest son, but accept the likelihood of that happening is almost impossible while he remains married to Nicola, 31.

A source said: "Despite everything that’s happened, David and Victoria still love their son.

"He will always be their boy, and there will always be a place for him in their home.

"They have tried everything in their power to mend their relationship with him and it hasn't worked.

"Now it feels like there is no going back while he is still with Nicola."

Victoria is also reportedly devastated she’s become the target of internet memes poking at claims made by Brooklyn, 26, in his statement the fashion queen "hijacked" his wedding dance by displaying some “humiliating” dance moves.

According to Brooklyn’s camp, the Spice Girl was allegedly "grinding" against him as he took to the dance floor at his 2022 nuptials

'There's Still A Place For Them'

picture of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicooal Peltz
Source: MEGA

The Beckhams' claim they've done everything in their power to repair relationship with Brooklyn and Nicola.

But those close to Victoria, 51, insist she was just “a tad tipsy and having fun.”

A friend said: “Brooklyn was so embarrassed and his wife so humiliated and furious to have been upstaged.

“She made her feelings very, very clear on the day. It soured the whole evening.”

But they added of Posh Spice: “There was absolutely no malice there; quite the opposite.

“This has utterly broken her.”

A Beckham source insisted: “Nicola didn’t want him to dance with his mum at all – so kicked off about it.

“But all the guests had so much fun and they were lapping it up.

“It was a brilliantly fun moment and no one there raised any concerns.

“The fact it’s coming out now seems baffling if you’re David and Victoria.”

Hurting Over Viral Memes

picture of Victoria beckham
Source: MEGA

Spice Girls star Victoria has not enjoyed being the target of memes surrounding Brooklyn's first dance.

The 500 wedding guests had to hand in phones, in return for flip devices which could only take photos.

Only one video of the dance is believed to be in existence — filmed by the official videographer.

An insider said: "That was handed over to the couple days after the ceremony.

"It’s their call whether they release it."

However, it has emerged the video company had to delete the footage after six months, so Brooklyn and Nicola have the only copy.

London-based creative director Stavros Agapiou, who was at the Florida bash, backed up Brooklyn.

He posted: "He's telling the truth."

picture of Brooklyn beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

One of Brooklyn's wedding guests has backed the singer's view of wedding day drama.

He later deleted it and wrote: "Good on him for finally speaking out!"

Another guest said of the dance: "It was a constant topic of conversation the following morning."

Meanwhile, TV production companies have reached out to Brooklyn and Nicola over a possible documentary.

But a source said: "They are not looking to capitalise off their heartache."

