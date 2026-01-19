Beckham Family Feud Explodes! Estranged Son Brooklyn Releases Bombshell Statement Claiming Parents David and Victoria Tried to 'Ruin' His Marriage and 'Control' His Life
Jan. 19 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham has released a bombshell statement accusing his famous parents of putting their brand before family in a bid to defend his wife Nicola Peltz.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the wannabe chef, 26, broke his silence on the family feud after admitting he had "had no choice to speak out" due to his parents' "controlling narratives" in the press, which he believes have been negative towards Nicola.
Astonishing Rant
He wrote: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.
"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."
Brooklyn continued: "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family (with) performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships.
"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."
'Brand Beckham' Before Family
Brooklyn alleges both David, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, have "tried endlessly to ruin his marriage" and accused them and his brothers Romeo and Cruz of endless attacks on social media and claims his siblings blocked him on social media.
The nepo baby confirmed reports Spice Girl mom Victoria pulled out of designing Nicola's wedding dress "at the 11th hour," leaving her devastated, and also accused his mom of "hijacking" his first dance with his new wife, which had been "planned weeks in advance."
He told how the dance was supposed to be a romantic love song, but Victoria danced with him instead, performing some "inappropriate" moves in front of 500 guests.
Wedding Dress Row
He also claims his parents tried to "bribe" him not to "sign away rights to his name" and called him "evil" for choosing to seat his and Nicola's grandmothers, who have lost partners, on the top table rather than them.
And he also revealed how he and Nicola travelled to London to celebrate his dad's 50th birthday but claimed former soccer star David would only see him if he attended his star-studded party — and Nicola did not attend.
Brooklyn went on to write that the Beckhams "value public promotion and endorsements above all else" because "Brand Beckham comes first."
He explained: "Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.
"We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family.'"
Brooklyn continued: "But the one time my wife asked for my mom's support to save displaced dogs during the L.A. fires, my mom refused.”
He concluded: "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."