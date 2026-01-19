Beckham Family Feud Explodes! Estranged Son Brooklyn Releases Bombshell Statement Claiming Parents David and Victoria Tried to 'Ruin' His Marriage and 'Control' His Life

RadarOnline.com can reveal the wannabe chef, 26, broke his silence on the family feud after admitting he had "had no choice to speak out" due to his parents' "controlling narratives" in the press, which he believes have been negative towards Nicola.

Brooklyn Beckham has released a bombshell statement accusing his famous parents of putting their brand before family in a bid to defend his wife Nicola Peltz .

Brooklyn says he's been forced to speak out due to his parents' constant briefing of the press.

He wrote: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

Brooklyn continued: "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family (with) performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."