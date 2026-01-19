Your tip
Royal Cold Shoulder: Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles Leave London as Prince Harry Arrives in U.K. for Legal Battle

Photo of King Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

No royal reunion was in the cards for Prince Harry during his latest trip to London.

Jan. 19 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's closest relatives made sure they were far away from London as the Duke of Sussex's latest trial against a British tabloid got underway, ensuring no chance of any last-minute royal reunions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

King Charles III was already in Scotland to begin his winter break from royal duties, while the duke's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, were also up north in the country, undertaking two joint engagements.

No Chance for Reunions

Phot of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William made sure he and wife Kate Middleton would not be in England during Harry's visit.

William, 43, and Kate, 44, were scheduled to meet with Britain's Olympic and Paralympic curling teams at the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland.

After that, the future king and queen will visit a hand-weaving studio, Radical Weavers, located in the same central Scottish city north of Glasgow.

Having his father and brother out of the country ensured Harry, 41, would be unable to float claims of secret royal reunions with his estranged relatives.

Frosty Relations

Photo of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Tensions were high between the brothers even before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal family and moved to the U.S.

Harry and his brother have been deeply estranged ever since the duke and his American wife, Meghan Markle, abruptly quit as working royals and moved to California in 2020 to seek an independent fortune. The backstabbing duke went on to bash the royal family in interviews and threw his brother and sister-in-law under the bus in his treacherous memoir, Spare.

However, Harry has made several attempts to get back into his father's good graces, only to be his own worst enemy and blab about it to the press afterward.

The prince impetuously flew to England in February 2024 after the monarch announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

However, his last-minute trip saw Charles leave for Sandringham, with only a brief encounter between father and son.

The second meeting had months of planning between the communications teams for both Charles and Harry before they spent less than an hour together in September 2025 for a quick tea at Clarence House.

Starry Court Arrivals

Photo of Prince Harry and
Source: MEGA

Fellow plaintiffs Prince Harry and Elizabeth Hurley arrived at London's high court ahead of opening statements in the Associated Newspapers lawsuit.

Harry will be in London through at least Thursday, when he takes the stand in his case against Associated Newspapers, the publishers of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

He was photographed arriving at London's High Court on Monday, January 19, waving at onlookers and appearing quite confident.

At least two of his fellow plaintiffs, actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, joined Harry and were photographed arriving.

The trio, along with Elton John and several other stars, claim their privacy was violated by unlawful information-gathering practices by Associated Newspapers' two tabloids, including phone tapping, bugging cars, and hacking voicemails.

Prince Harry's 'Conflict'-Driven Life

Photo of King Charles and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Lawsuit-happy Prince Harry has become an 'embarrassment' to the king.

While the Associated Newspapers case is the last of Harry's lawsuits against British tabloids, the legally aggressive duke's constant court battles have become an "embarrassment" to the royal family.

"Prince Harry is accustomed to a life built on conflict," British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital ahead of the trial.

"He has sued the Mail on Sunday and much more, to the embarrassment of his father. He still maintains that he has been stitched up by the establishment. It’s a no-brainer, and safe to say that King Charles will not be seeing Prince Harry," she noted about the litigation-happy duke's family choosing to avoid him.

