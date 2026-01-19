Royal Cold Shoulder: Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles Leave London as Prince Harry Arrives in U.K. for Legal Battle

Harry and his brother have been deeply estranged ever since the duke and his American wife, Meghan Markle, abruptly quit as working royals and moved to California in 2020 to seek an independent fortune. The backstabbing duke went on to bash the royal family in interviews and threw his brother and sister-in-law under the bus in his treacherous memoir, Spare.

However, Harry has made several attempts to get back into his father's good graces, only to be his own worst enemy and blab about it to the press afterward.

The prince impetuously flew to England in February 2024 after the monarch announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

However, his last-minute trip saw Charles leave for Sandringham, with only a brief encounter between father and son.

The second meeting had months of planning between the communications teams for both Charles and Harry before they spent less than an hour together in September 2025 for a quick tea at Clarence House.