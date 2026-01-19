Country Star Karley Scott Collins Reveals Truth on Keith Urban Dating Rumors Amid Claims She's Moved in With Singer Following Divorce From Nicole Kidman

She has been releasing country-infused singles and EPs since 2022 but came out with her debut album, Flight Risk, while on the road with Urban.

Collins showed her appreciation for the singer last October by writing "Happy birthday!!!" on Instagram in the caption of a picture of herself hugging the Somebody Like You singer on stage.

"I am so grateful for the time we spent on the road with you and everything the boys and I had the opportunity to learn from you and your team... Feel so lucky to call you a friend!"

Reports linking the duo romantically reached overdrive last weekend, sparking Collins to break her silence on the dating rumors.

And she’s made it very clear where she stands on the matter.

She wrote on Instagram: "Y'all, this is absolutely ridiculous and untrue."