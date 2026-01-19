Your tip
Country Star Karley Scott Collins Reveals Truth on Keith Urban Dating Rumors Amid Claims She's Moved in With Singer Following Divorce From Nicole Kidman

picture of Karley Scott Collins and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Karley Scott Collins has broken her silence on rumors she's dating Keith Urban — and moved in with the country singer.

Jan. 19 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Country star Karley Scott Collins has spoken out over claims she's dating Keith Urban following his divorce from Nicole Kidman — and moved in with him.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 58, appeared as one of Urban's opening acts on his High and Alive tour last year.

Breaking Her Silence On Urban Links

picture of Karley Scott Collins
Source: MEGA

Collins was picked by Urban to be one of the openers on his tour last year.

She has been releasing country-infused singles and EPs since 2022 but came out with her debut album, Flight Risk, while on the road with Urban.

Collins showed her appreciation for the singer last October by writing "Happy birthday!!!" on Instagram in the caption of a picture of herself hugging the Somebody Like You singer on stage.

"I am so grateful for the time we spent on the road with you and everything the boys and I had the opportunity to learn from you and your team... Feel so lucky to call you a friend!"

Reports linking the duo romantically reached overdrive last weekend, sparking Collins to break her silence on the dating rumors.

And she’s made it very clear where she stands on the matter.

She wrote on Instagram: "Y'all, this is absolutely ridiculous and untrue."

Plagued By Rumors Of New Romances

picture of Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban has been dogged by new romance rumors since his split from Nicole Kidman.

Urban has been dogged by new romance rumors since his split from Kidman was confirmed in September.

In October, Urban scolded fans for "reading s--- into" his changing the lyrics of the song You'll Think of Me, originally written for Kidman, to reference 25-year-old bandmate Maggie Baugh during a Nashville stop on his tour.

He also reportedly grew close to another country star, Kelsea Ballerini, who acted as a shoulder to cry on following the breakup of his 19-year marriage.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed Urban has been trying to keep his new romances on the downlow — and quiet from ex-wife Kidman — by laying down some strict, nonnegotiable dating rules.

Setting The Record Straight

picture of Karley Scott Collins
Source: MEGA

Collins branded the dating rumors 'ridiculous and untrue.'

A source told us: "Keith has always been private, but now that he's going through this divorce, he's extra secretive.

"He wants to sow his wild oats and enjoy himself, but the last thing he needs is for that to get out."

To prevent any leaks, any woman he does go out with has to sign a strict, detailed nondisclosure agreement, the source claimed.

"He also won't meet anyone out in public – they have to be willing to come over," the insider explained.

picture of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Urban is reportedly enjoying single life and is keen to keep romances on the downlow following split from Kidman.

"He admits that having these rules for his love life makes things more complicated, but for now at least, that's the only way this will work for him because he just can't handle the judgment he's been getting," the insider added.

The CMA award winner feels the public backlash against him has been very unfair and that people don't know the full story – he's convinced that if they did, they would side with him, the source said.

"He said he doesn't want to air his and Nicole's dirty laundry," shared the source. "He wants to keep things as amicable as he can for the sake of his daughters, so he's going to keep his lips sealed and do his level best to keep his private life under lock and key."

