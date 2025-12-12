EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Fresh Heartache as Ex Keith Urban Embarks on 'Oat-Sowing' Dating 'Regime'
Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is grappling with fresh heartache as her ex-husband Keith Urban is said to have embarked on a secretive "oat-sowing" dating phase, according to sources close to the country music star.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Kidman, 58, who filed for divorce from Urban on September 30 citing irreconcilable differences, has focused on her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, since their split while maintaining a busy professional schedule.
Urban's Dating Secrecy
Urban, meanwhile, has kept up a rigorous music calendar, including a private performance at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago, but insiders say he has quietly explored "many romantic possibilities" since his split from Kidman.
A source told us: "Keith has always been private, but now he's even more careful. He wants to have fun, meet new people and see what's out there, but he doesn't want any of it to become public."
Another insider added: "He's constantly around young, talented musicians and lots of attractive women. It's impossible to tell who he's simply mentoring and who he might be dating – it's turned into a guessing game."
Rumors Around Tour Mates
Urban has been linked in recent months to rising country stars, including Maggie Baugh, 25, and Karley Scott Collins, also 25, both of whom supported him on tour.
Photographs of Urban and Collins together in the summer re-emerged when they were spotted separately at the Country Music Awards.
A source who witnessed the pair in July described them as "delighted" and "giggly" in each other's company.
Despite public speculation, friends insist Urban has denied any romantic involvement with her.
"Nicole has seen the photos and understandably has her doubts, but Keith maintains that Karley is just a musician on tour," a source said.
"There's no way for Nicole to know if that's true – she either believes him or she doesn't."
Post-Split Complications
The fact the pair is living in Nashville – where the couple settled in 2006 – complicates matters.
Our source added: "Keith avoids meeting anyone in public. He's determined to keep his private life completely private. It's complicated, but for now, that's the only way he can manage it."
Another insider said: "He's frustrated by the criticism he's faced over the split. He feels the public doesn't know the whole story and believes they would support him if they did.
"He doesn't want to air their private matters and is trying to keep things as friendly as possible for the sake of his daughters."
Differing Priorities
Kidman, according to our sources, is still "reeling" from the split.
One stressed: "She's been deeply affected by the reports of Keith seeing other women. She doesn't want to hear any more details. She's still in shock over the end of their marriage and isn't ready to move on."
Friends also hope Kidman will eventually find love again before Urban goes public with a new relationship.
"Nicole's friends hope she finds someone and gets serious first, so she doesn't have to witness him moving on," a source said.
"Keith isn't alone at night – he's just careful about keeping it private. He is basically on an oat-sowing mission and a dating regime, fueled by ultra-secret meetings with potential partners."
He isn't denying that he's dating, but is simply exploring new connections with no agenda, while Kidman focuses on her daughters and career rather than forming new relationships.