EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Fresh Heartache as Ex Keith Urban Embarks on 'Oat-Sowing' Dating 'Regime'

Urban has been linked in recent months to rising country stars, including Maggie Baugh, 25, and Karley Scott Collins, also 25, both of whom supported him on tour.

Photographs of Urban and Collins together in the summer re-emerged when they were spotted separately at the Country Music Awards.

A source who witnessed the pair in July described them as "delighted" and "giggly" in each other's company.

Despite public speculation, friends insist Urban has denied any romantic involvement with her.

"Nicole has seen the photos and understandably has her doubts, but Keith maintains that Karley is just a musician on tour," a source said.

"There's no way for Nicole to know if that's true – she either believes him or she doesn't."