EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban 'Slapping NDAs on Flings' as He 'Sows Wild Oats' in Wake of Nicole Kidman Split

"Keith has always been private, but now that he's going through this divorce, he's extra secretive," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He wants to sow his wild oats and enjoy himself, but the last thing he needs is for that to get out."

As readers know, the You Look Good in My Shirt hitmaker and the Babygirl star were married for 19 years and share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

To prevent any leaks, any woman he does go out with has to sign a strict, detailed nondisclosure agreement, the source claimed.

"He also won't meet anyone out in public – they have to be willing to come over," the insider explained.