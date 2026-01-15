Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban 'Slapping NDAs on Flings' as He 'Sows Wild Oats' in Wake of Nicole Kidman Split

Source: MEGA

Jan. 15 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Hot and ready to trot Keith Urban is keeping his post-divorce romantic life on the down-low with some strict, nonnegotiable dating rules, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The country crooner, 58, is determined to keep all the women he sees a total secret, especially from ex-wife Nicole Kidman, also 58.

Keith Locks Down Love Life

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters together.
Source: MEGA

"Keith has always been private, but now that he's going through this divorce, he's extra secretive," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He wants to sow his wild oats and enjoy himself, but the last thing he needs is for that to get out."

As readers know, the You Look Good in My Shirt hitmaker and the Babygirl star were married for 19 years and share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

To prevent any leaks, any woman he does go out with has to sign a strict, detailed nondisclosure agreement, the source claimed.

"He also won't meet anyone out in public – they have to be willing to come over," the insider explained.

Keith Feels Judged and Misunderstood

Urban 'requires nondisclosure agreements and avoids public dates amid divorce scrutiny.'
Source: MEGA

"He admits that having these rules for his love life makes things more complicated, but for now at least, that's the only way this will work for him because he just can't handle the judgment he's been getting," the insider explained.

The CMA award winner feels the public backlash against him has been very unfair and that people don't know the full story – he's convinced that if they did, they would side with him, the source said.

Keeping Secrets for His Daughters

Singer-songwriter Karley Scott Collins was recently linked to Urban after touring with him earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

"He said he doesn't want to air his and Nicole's dirty laundry," shared the source. "He wants to keep things as amicable as he can for the sake of his daughters, so he's going to keep his lips sealed and do his level best to keep his private life under lock and key."

While he's been able to keep most of his dates under the radar, he's been linked to some much younger women already. In September, rumors swirled he was wooing guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25.

Most recently, he's been linked to singer-songwriter Karley Scott Collins, 26, who toured with him earlier this year.

