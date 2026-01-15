EXCLUSIVE: Aging A-Lister Leonardo DiCaprio 'Changing Tune on Plastic Surgery Ban' After Hitting 51
Jan. 15 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Aging A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio has always resisted the urge to get Botox or a hair transplant, but now that he's 51, he's rethinking his stance against plastic surgery.
His fading looks and wrinkles are bumming him out big-time, so he's considering signing up for some nips and tucks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Leo Won’t Go Overboard
But don't expect him to go overboard like other male celebs such as Mickey Rourke and Kenny Rogers.
"You just have to trust Leo's taste and judgment that he's not going to take anything like Botox or hair transplants too far," said an insider. "He has vanity, it helped make him a star, but he doesn't want to be a laughingstock."
"There's something funny and interesting about Leo's whole gang of trusted Hollywood pals all hitting their 50s around the same time," shared the source, referring to his close friends, including Tobey Maguire, 50, Lukas Haas, 49, and Kevin Connolly, 51.
"Some of them have settled down, some have gotten married and had kids, and some still raise hell and party like there's no tomorrow," the source said.
"The whole gang, who have been friends for upwards of 30 years, look to Leo for their cues. If he's going to finally become a dad, which he still hasn't ruled out, he's happy to look the part," said the insider.
As readers know, DiCaprio is notorious for dumping his girlfriends once they turn 25.
His current partner, Vittoria Ceretti, is 27, sparking rumors of a more permanent union.
Chasing Legacy
But DiCaprio has to think about his career, too, and being a major movie star has totally different requirements than being a family man like Maguire and Connolly, who are selective about how much they work these days.
"Leo is still addicted to pushing hard and making the biggest, toughest movies he can," said the source.
"He's chasing legacy more than any of his friends. He likes the new opportunities middle age affords, but he still has to impress the ladies, and he still has to be his handsome self. That's not negotiable."