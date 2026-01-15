EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Terror Cells In Your Backyard! How 'Botched' Joe Biden Afghan Exit 'Opened Floodgates to Attackers in America'

In fact, some are calling the ambush the first strike of the embedded terrorist army.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old who joined the Guard after high school, died from her injuries the following day, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, is fighting for his life after the bloody assault.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, their suspected assailant, was subdued by a heroic, unidentified National Guardsman, who was armed with only a knife.

Incredibly, Lakanwal was trained by American military advisers as a member of the Afghan Army in Kandahar, where he supported U.S. Special Forces in the region and had worked with a CIA counterterrorism team. But he fled to the U.S. when then-President Joe Biden abandoned America's war effort in Afghanistan – and our allies.

The 29-year-old has since pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and assault and was recuperating in a hospital from wounds sustained during the rampage.

The shootings came one day after Afghan refugee Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, 30, was busted for railing on TikTok about his plans to blow up a building in Fort Worth, Texas.