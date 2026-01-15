Your tip
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Terror Cells In Your Backyard! How 'Botched' Joe Biden Afghan Exit 'Opened Floodgates to Attackers in America'

Source: MEGA

Terrorists are lurking in the U.S. after pouring into the country following America's botched military retreat.

Jan. 15 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Scores of bloodthirsty terrorists are lurking in plain sight in the U.S. after pouring into the country following America's botched military retreat from Afghanistan, intelligence sources told RadarOnline.com.

The radicalized refugees are already marauding across our nation, according to sources who cited the fatal Thanksgiving Eve attack committed blocks from the White House, in which an Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard soldiers from West Virginia.

Deadly Ambush Sparks Terror Fears

Joe Biden oversaw the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advanced on Kabul.
Source: MEGA

In fact, some are calling the ambush the first strike of the embedded terrorist army.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old who joined the Guard after high school, died from her injuries the following day, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, is fighting for his life after the bloody assault.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, their suspected assailant, was subdued by a heroic, unidentified National Guardsman, who was armed with only a knife.

Incredibly, Lakanwal was trained by American military advisers as a member of the Afghan Army in Kandahar, where he supported U.S. Special Forces in the region and had worked with a CIA counterterrorism team. But he fled to the U.S. when then-President Joe Biden abandoned America's war effort in Afghanistan – and our allies.

The 29-year-old has since pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and assault and was recuperating in a hospital from wounds sustained during the rampage.

The shootings came one day after Afghan refugee Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, 30, was busted for railing on TikTok about his plans to blow up a building in Fort Worth, Texas.

Terror Plot Targeted U.S. Polls

terror cells joe bidens afghan exit opens us floodgates attackers
Source: MEGA

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom was killed and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe was wounded in a Thanksgiving Eve shooting near the White House.

Last year, two Afghan nationals turned ISIS terrorists were caught buying AK-47s and enough ammo to take out crowds at an election polling site in Oklahoma City – and pleaded guilty to related charges.

Abdullah Haji Zada, 19, one of those behind the plot, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, while co-conspirator Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 28 – who worked for the CIA as a security guard in Afghanistan – now faces 20 years behind bars.

"Zada was welcomed into the United States and provided with all the opportunities available to residents of our nation, yet he chose to embrace terrorism and plot an ISIS-inspired attack on Election Day," said John A. Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for National Security, who points out the perpetrator's sentence reflects the "seriousness of his betrayal."

In what is considered one of the black marks on the Biden administration, the U.S. hurriedly pulled out of war-torn Afghanistan in 2021, after a 20-year occupation that began after 9/11, as Taliban fighters quickly advanced on the capital city of Kabul.

As a result, thousands of panicked Afghans, who supported American efforts to rid the country of the brutal atrocities of the Taliban government, fled the country seeking asylum – with many refugees landing in the U.S.

Hundreds Flagged In Refugee Program

Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is fighting for his life after being critically wounded in the assault.
Source: MEGA

Biden-era policies – including Operation Allies Welcome and, later, Operation Enduring Welcome – resettled as many as 200,000 Afghans in America, but shockingly, Department of Justice data reveals that at least 855 of them have not yet been cleared of national security red flags.

Among them were 55 individuals on the terrorist watch list.

The Department of Homeland Security has called the vetting of such refugees "fragmented."

A CIA source said, "In fairness, the urgency of the situation demanded that we get these people out of the country. But it's still more than crazy that we're now left to root out terrorists and agitators."

CIA Director John Ratcliffe says Afghan refugees like Lakanwal "should never have been allowed to come here."

Now, Ratcliffe says we have our work cut out for us to ensure we uncover terrorists before more atrocities occur.

Trump Halts Afghan Admissions

Donald Trump ordered a halt to Afghan immigration after the National Guard shootings, he said on Truth Social.
Source: MEGA

"You have to have an analyst or an agent look at every doggone one of [the Afghans we let in]," he said.

Since the National Guard shootings, President Donald Trump has ordered all Afghan immigration halted and tasked agents with tracking down as many as 2,000 people who have been slated for deportation, but who are now in the wind.

"We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden," he said on Truth Social.

Speaking of potentially problematic migrants, Trump declared: "If they can't love our country, we don't want them."

