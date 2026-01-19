Housewives Horror: Bethenny Frankel Shares Stomach-Churning Update On Facial Bacterial Infection Contracted From Hotel Towels

In her January 15 video, the star revealed: "So, I had a bacterial infection from towels. It happened once to my daughter. She was the one who recognized it when it happened to me, and it started to happen to her. Towels hold bacteria, so do sheets."

She went on about the unsanitary conditions that towels are left in between washes — even at luxury hotels.

"If you've ever been behind a hotel looking for your kids' blanket and seeing those disgusting bins of towels and linens, it's not like the second that you take your towel, even in the best of hotels, if they're washing it, like, they just immediately, the towel fairy takes it off, and it gets washed," she shared with followers.

"Like it sits in these bins with food and beverage and heat, and God knows what I'm not gonna get into, and it just is not sanitary in any situation. Like, even a well-cleaned towel still holds bacteria."