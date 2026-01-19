EXCLUSIVE: Boob Jobs, Botox and More! All Dolly Parton's Plastic Surgery Procedures Revealed as Country Music Icon Celebrates 80th Birthday

Parton has never been shy about her cosmetic work, nor has she ever made apologies for going under the knife. The witty country music star once confessed, "If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it or pluck it."

"It costs a lot of money to look this cheap!" a cheeky Parton added.

After landing a Las Vegas residency, sources said the 9 to 5 singer was more energized than ever to bring her best self to Sin City.

Insiders said Parton started "exercising religiously" and planned to fine-tune her appearance with a fresh dose of fillers and fixes.