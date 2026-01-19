Your tip
Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Boob Jobs, Botox and More! All Dolly Parton's Plastic Surgery Procedures Revealed as Country Music Icon Celebrates 80th Birthday

Source: MEGA

The country music icon celebrated her 80th birthday on January 19.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Dolly Parton is proof age is just a number.

The country music legend celebrated her 80th birthday on January 19 but looks younger than ever thanks to nips and tucks over the years.

RadarOnline.com can reveal all the cosmetic surgery Parton has undergone, including her 75th birthday makeover and plans for more touch-ups in the future.

Dolly's Las Vegas Makeover

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Parton was planning to fine-tune her appearance ahead of her Las Vegas residency dates.

Parton has never been shy about her cosmetic work, nor has she ever made apologies for going under the knife. The witty country music star once confessed, "If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it or pluck it."

"It costs a lot of money to look this cheap!" a cheeky Parton added.

After landing a Las Vegas residency, sources said the 9 to 5 singer was more energized than ever to bring her best self to Sin City.

Insiders said Parton started "exercising religiously" and planned to fine-tune her appearance with a fresh dose of fillers and fixes.

Pals Fear for Parton's 'Frozen Face'

Photo of Dolly Parton in 2012
Source: MEGA

Parton's inner circle was said to be concerned she went overboard with fillers and Botox.

"You'd think there wouldn't be any area left on her body to treat, but to hear Dolly talk, there's always room for improvement," an insider shared. "She's planning Botox, a buttocks lift, fillers to smooth out the fine lines, an eyelid lift and other tweaks."

"She's got to get ready for her close-up!" the insider added. "Dolly's a forward thinker and very methodical when it comes to planning her surgeries."

While Parton is open about her cosmetic work, she insists she doesn't go overboard, explaining, "I try to do just little bits at a time. I don't do, like, really big stuff ... I try to be careful."

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Sources alleged Parton wouldn't be able to sing with a face full of fillers and Botox.

Despite Parton's claims, insiders previously warned her inner circle was concerned the singer's face was frozen due to the amount of fillers and injections she's had done.

"People worry Dolly won't be able to move her face and will not be able to sing," a spy said of then-76-year-old Parton.

The source noted Parton has been a "surgery devotee since her 40s" with work on her chest and face, "but now her face is so filled with Botox, fillers and altered by facelifts, eyelid lifts, brow lifts, implants, lasers and other facial rejuvenations she has trouble moving things."

While her close friends may be concerned, sources claimed, "Dolly just won't quit."

"It's become her obsession," the insider continued. "People worry she's destroying her looks and will become permanently disabled."

Parton's $2Million Makeover

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Tipsters claimed Parton set aside $2 million for cosmetic touch-ups ahead of her 75th birthday.

As sources noted, Parton isn't a newbie when it comes to cosmetic procedures and has dropped thousands and thousands of dollars on nips and tucks since the 1980s, when she underwent a breast augmentation.

When Parton was staring down her 75th birthday, sources claimed she was prepared to drop a whopping $2 million to overhaul her look as she released a new holiday album and Netflix movie.

"Dolly can't wait for people to get a load of her, and they'll never believe her age," a snitch shared. "She wants to tweak everything from the top of her head to her toes, including a facelift, Botox and fillers."

Sources claimed her 75th nip/tuck plan included new and improved chest and backside-boosting injections.

"Dolly won't be sparing any expense with the surgery. She'll get the best of the best because, let's face it, she has the money," an insider said. "She's set aside a budget of $2 million, which is probably more than she'll need. But it'll guarantee that anything she gets done will be taken care of for the rest of her life."

...or until Parton gets an itch for another appearance tune-up!

