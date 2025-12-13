Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's 'Driving Herself to the Brink of Death' with 'Brutal' Work Schedule — 'She's Working Herself Into an Early Grave for Her Fans'

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton is feared to be 'driving herself to the brink of death' with a 'brutal' work ethic.

Dec. 13 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dolly Parton is feared to be "driving herself to the brink of death" with a "brutal" work ethic, sources are warning RadarOnline.com.

Despite mounting health fears for the 79-year-old and the toll of her ongoing grief over the recent death of her husband Carl Dean, she is keeping up a relentless pace from her sickbed for the sake of her fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Relentless Pace from the Sickbed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton canceled concerts after suffering serious medical setbacks.

Article continues below advertisement

The country legend was forced into cancelling concerts this year – including a planned Las Vegas residency – after a series of medical setbacks left her recovering at home in Brentwood, Tennessee, where she had lived with her long-term love Dean for nearly six decades until his death in March.

Though doctors instructed her to rest following a severe infection caused by kidney stones, Parton has struggled to slow down, insiders say.

"Dolly's body may be down, but what truly bothers her is being forced to stop working," a longtime family source said.

"She's in mourning, she's restless, and she's desperate to dive back into the work that keeps her grounded."

Another insider close to the singer added: "She goes to her ranch seeking peace, but the quiet wears on her. Keeping busy has always been how she gets through things. If she doesn't ease up, she's only speeding up her decline. What she's doing is essentially working herself into the ground."

Article continues below advertisement

Pushing Her $650 Million Empire

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Doctors instructed her to rest following a severe infection caused by kidney stones.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her weakened state, Parton has resumed tending to her sprawling business empire, estimated at $650 million, including her Dollywood resort and merchandise lines such as her designer jeans collection.

Her recent social media post – "New season, new styles ... Dolly's Joleans are back and better than ever" – signaled to friends and fans she was already re-entering the work fray despite medical advice to totally rest.

Those who have watched her push through grief and illness say her pattern is all too familiar.

Parton has admitted in an interview to promote her latest memoir she had been running herself into the ground even before falling ill.

And while she tried to reassure fans by declaring "I ain't dead yet," those close to her say the sentiment masked deeper fear.

"She has no concept of taking it easy," one family source said. "The thought of not constantly producing something scares her."

Article continues below advertisement

Managing Dollywood from Bed

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton resumed managing her business empire worth an estimated $650million.

Article continues below advertisement

From her bed, Parton has remained heavily involved in Dollywood's operations, phoning senior staff daily and participating in staffing decisions.

She has also insisted on personally checking in on older friends she worries may be struggling.

"That's just always been her way, no matter what her personal circumstances are," a source said. "She's built to look after everyone around her, but the trouble is she's now seriously neglecting her own well-being."

Those inside her circle describe a woman torn between physical frailty and lifelong instinct. "She's always pushed non-stop," one source added. "But the fear now is that she's pushing even harder right when her body is begging her to slow down."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle Sr.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle's 'Baffling Battle' to 'Reach Out' to Her Ailing Dad As He Suffers Through Agonizing Horror of Leg Amputation

Split photo of Ozzy Osbourne and his first Family

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Secret Children Revealed As Mystery Rages Over Why Two of His Kids Were Snubbed by Family in Death Tribute

Article continues below advertisement

Friends Fear the Worst

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Her team begged her to stop reviewing paperwork from bed.

Behind closed doors, several friends have become increasingly blunt.

One source said: "Her team keeps telling her to put the phone away, stop reviewing paperwork from bed and truly switch off. She agrees in the moment, she gives her word, and then she's back at it again the very next morning."

For those who have loved her for decades, the fear is now at fever pitch.

One friend warned: "If she doesn't start pacing herself, this nonstop drive could be the very thing that finally overwhelms her."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.