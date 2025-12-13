EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's 'Driving Herself to the Brink of Death' with 'Brutal' Work Schedule — 'She's Working Herself Into an Early Grave for Her Fans'

The country legend was forced into cancelling concerts this year – including a planned Las Vegas residency – after a series of medical setbacks left her recovering at home in Brentwood, Tennessee, where she had lived with her long-term love Dean for nearly six decades until his death in March.

Though doctors instructed her to rest following a severe infection caused by kidney stones, Parton has struggled to slow down, insiders say.

"Dolly's body may be down, but what truly bothers her is being forced to stop working," a longtime family source said.

"She's in mourning, she's restless, and she's desperate to dive back into the work that keeps her grounded."

Another insider close to the singer added: "She goes to her ranch seeking peace, but the quiet wears on her. Keeping busy has always been how she gets through things. If she doesn't ease up, she's only speeding up her decline. What she's doing is essentially working herself into the ground."