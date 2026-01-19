'Horny' Florida Nurse Who 'Raped' Teen Stepson Slapped with More Trouble Behind Bars — Just Weeks After Husband Filed for Divorce

Von Yates is currently serving two years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges of lewd and lascivious battery. Just hours before ushering in the new year, the Florida Department of Health Board of Nursing made her "temporary suspension" permanent.

According to the final order, the 36-year-old did not dispute any of the facts in the original administrative complaint calling for emergency actions against her license, which had been suspended since April.

The board previously ruled: "Nurses are placed in a position of trust; therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character. Ms. Yates’ decision to engage in s--ual activity with a minor child and/or her decision to allow a child to engage her in oral and penetrative s-- indicates that she lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse."

The news is another blow to Von Yates, after her husband Frank filed for divorce while she sits behind bars.