Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Scandals > Florida

'Horny' Florida Nurse Who 'Raped' Teen Stepson Slapped with More Trouble Behind Bars — Just Weeks After Husband Filed for Divorce

alexis von yates and frank yates
Source: ALEXIS VON YATES/FACEBOOK

Alexis Von Yates has lost her career and her husband, Frank, after pleading guilty to s--ual battery on a minor.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The 'horny' Florida nurse who seduced her then 15-year-old stepson into a night of s-- has officially had her professional license revoked, RadarOnline.com can report.

The end of her nursing career comes just weeks after her distraught husband, and father of the boy filed, for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Two Times The Bad News

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
alexis von yates
Source: facebook

Von Yates had her license permanently revoked by the Florida nursing board.

Von Yates is currently serving two years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges of lewd and lascivious battery. Just hours before ushering in the new year, the Florida Department of Health Board of Nursing made her "temporary suspension" permanent.

According to the final order, the 36-year-old did not dispute any of the facts in the original administrative complaint calling for emergency actions against her license, which had been suspended since April.

The board previously ruled: "Nurses are placed in a position of trust; therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character. Ms. Yates’ decision to engage in s--ual activity with a minor child and/or her decision to allow a child to engage her in oral and penetrative s-- indicates that she lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse."

The news is another blow to Von Yates, after her husband Frank filed for divorce while she sits behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

The Teen Was Visiting for Summer Vacation

alexis von yates
Source: Alexis Von Yates/facebook

She pleaded guilty after husband walked in on her and his son engaged in s--.

As Radar has reported, Von Yates was arrested after her husband walked in on her and the teen engaging in s--ual activity in 2024. She and Frank Yates have been married since 2017, and the couple shares two biological children.

The teenage victim told investigators that he was visiting his father and stepmother for summer vacation at the time.

The pair reportedly hit a THC vape, played video games, and watched movies while his lineman father was working late. As a movie played in the background, Von Yates reportedly said she was bored, and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had s-- in two weeks and she was on her period."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Wish You Were 18'

Alexis Von Yates mug shot
Source: Marion County Jail

Von Yates is now serving two years in an Ocala, Florida prison.

The victim revealed in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out.

"I wish you were 18, because you're not old enough," Von Yates allegedly told the teen as they cuddled, according to the affidavit. She then "kicked off" her panties, and the pair engaged in oral s-- and intercourse without a condom.

When the boy's father came home from work early, he found them naked on the couch having s--.

Von Yates reportedly begged for forgiveness and tried to reason that the underage victim "looked like his father when he was younger."

READ MORE ON Scandals
fergies fall grace ex duchess struggles royal titles

EXCLUSIVE: Fergie's Fall From Grace — How Shamed Ex-Duchess is Struggling to Adjust to Life Without Freebie $40Million Mansion and Her Royal Titles

bill clintons epstein shame files reveal shocking bromance extent

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton's Fresh Epstein Shame – Files Reveal True and Shocking Extent of Ex-Prez's 'Bromance' With Pedo Abuser

The Teen's Mother Lashes Out

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Alexis Von Yates
Source: Court TV

The teen's biological mother laid into her at her sentencing.

At her sentencing last year, the teen's biological mother slammed Von Yates as a "coward" and said what happened to her son makes her sick.

"I am angry, I am hurt, at times it makes me physically ill. But I, like (my son) will rise above," the mother said. "Despite all of the trauma inflicted upon him, he still has a beautiful life to look forward to. A life full of love, hope and endless possibilities."

Then she turned her anger to Von Yates: "As for you, Alexis, you have shown absolutely no remorse or accountability for your despicable actions."

The mother added: "You systemically manipulated, groomed, and s--ually abused a child. Through your actions, and through your conduct since, you have proven to be a coward.

"There is nowhere you can go to escape the truth. For the rest of your life the world will see you for exactly what you are – an incestuous pedophile who will forever only be remembered for what she took from a child."

The teenage victim, who is still undergoing therapy, has reportedly only spoken to his father once in the past year. He spoke during the sentencing as well, but the audio was muted from the courtroom feed. Von Yates kept her head down throughout his comments.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.