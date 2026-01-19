'Horny' Florida Nurse Who 'Raped' Teen Stepson Slapped with More Trouble Behind Bars — Just Weeks After Husband Filed for Divorce
Jan. 19 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
The 'horny' Florida nurse who seduced her then 15-year-old stepson into a night of s-- has officially had her professional license revoked, RadarOnline.com can report.
The end of her nursing career comes just weeks after her distraught husband, and father of the boy filed, for divorce.
Two Times The Bad News
Von Yates is currently serving two years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges of lewd and lascivious battery. Just hours before ushering in the new year, the Florida Department of Health Board of Nursing made her "temporary suspension" permanent.
According to the final order, the 36-year-old did not dispute any of the facts in the original administrative complaint calling for emergency actions against her license, which had been suspended since April.
The board previously ruled: "Nurses are placed in a position of trust; therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character. Ms. Yates’ decision to engage in s--ual activity with a minor child and/or her decision to allow a child to engage her in oral and penetrative s-- indicates that she lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse."
The news is another blow to Von Yates, after her husband Frank filed for divorce while she sits behind bars.
The Teen Was Visiting for Summer Vacation
As Radar has reported, Von Yates was arrested after her husband walked in on her and the teen engaging in s--ual activity in 2024. She and Frank Yates have been married since 2017, and the couple shares two biological children.
The teenage victim told investigators that he was visiting his father and stepmother for summer vacation at the time.
The pair reportedly hit a THC vape, played video games, and watched movies while his lineman father was working late. As a movie played in the background, Von Yates reportedly said she was bored, and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had s-- in two weeks and she was on her period."
'I Wish You Were 18'
The victim revealed in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out.
"I wish you were 18, because you're not old enough," Von Yates allegedly told the teen as they cuddled, according to the affidavit. She then "kicked off" her panties, and the pair engaged in oral s-- and intercourse without a condom.
When the boy's father came home from work early, he found them naked on the couch having s--.
Von Yates reportedly begged for forgiveness and tried to reason that the underage victim "looked like his father when he was younger."
The Teen's Mother Lashes Out
At her sentencing last year, the teen's biological mother slammed Von Yates as a "coward" and said what happened to her son makes her sick.
"I am angry, I am hurt, at times it makes me physically ill. But I, like (my son) will rise above," the mother said. "Despite all of the trauma inflicted upon him, he still has a beautiful life to look forward to. A life full of love, hope and endless possibilities."
Then she turned her anger to Von Yates: "As for you, Alexis, you have shown absolutely no remorse or accountability for your despicable actions."
The mother added: "You systemically manipulated, groomed, and s--ually abused a child. Through your actions, and through your conduct since, you have proven to be a coward.
"There is nowhere you can go to escape the truth. For the rest of your life the world will see you for exactly what you are – an incestuous pedophile who will forever only be remembered for what she took from a child."
The teenage victim, who is still undergoing therapy, has reportedly only spoken to his father once in the past year. He spoke during the sentencing as well, but the audio was muted from the courtroom feed. Von Yates kept her head down throughout his comments.