'Matilda' Actress Mara Wilson Admits It Was a 'Living Nightmare' Being 'Photoshopped into Pornography' When She Was a Child Star

Wilson shared the account in a personal essay published January 17 in The Guardian, in which she connected her own experiences with rising concerns over generative AI and digital image manipulation.

"From ages five to 13, I was a child actor. And while, as of late, we've heard many horror stories about the abusive things that happened to child actors behind the scenes, I always felt safe while filming," she began.

However, Wilson said the danger that she was put in was "at the hands of the public."

"'Hollywood throws you into the pool,' I always tell people, 'but it's the public that holds your head underwater," she shared.

"Before I was even in high school, my image had been used for child sexual abuse material (CSAM). I'd been featured on fetish websites and Photoshopped into pornography," the actress added.

"Grown men sent me creepy letters. I wasn't a beautiful girl – my awkward age lasted from about age 10 to about 25 – and I acted almost exclusively in family-friendly movies. But I was a public figure, so I was accessible. That's what child sexual predators look for: access. And nothing made me more accessible than the internet," she went on.