Barron Trump 'Quietly Rekindles Romance With Ex-Girlfriend' After Calling It Quits Late Last Year — 'He's Private and Being Careful About His Next Steps'
Jan. 19 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Barron Trump is said to have "quietly rekindled" his romance with an ex-girlfriend following a painful heartbreak last fall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While sources claimed Barron, 19, "genuinely thought" his relationship "would last," the NYU sophomore and his ex-girlfriend went their separate ways in November 2025.
Insiders blamed Barron's low profile as of late on the devastating split.
Barron's Heartbreak
"Barron ended a relationship in November that he genuinely thought would last. They were approaching their one-year anniversary in January, and that mattered to him," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.
The source claimed Melania and Donald Trump's son intentionally kept his relationship out of the public eye in an effort to "protect" the romance.
"They stayed in the shadows on purpose," the source explained. "It wasn't about attention – it was about protecting something real."
Sources close to the pair alleged Barron's breakup was "emotionally painful."
"She chose to stay focused on her own path," an insider said of Barron's ex-girlfriend. "It wasn't dramatic – just hard for him to process."
As for how Barron has been handling the split, insiders claimed the first son's withdrawn demeanor is due to him "processing" the loss.
"He's not brooding – he's processing. He's thoughtful, private, and right now, he's being careful about his next steps," a source said.
According to insiders, Barron's "next steps" involved reconnecting with his ex, though the pair were still keeping their situation on the down-low.
"They're both regrouping," a source noted. "There's no bitterness – just the continuation of something that clearly matters to both of them."
Meanwhile, Barron is not expected to part ways with his fiercely private lifestyle anytime soon.
Barron's Fiercely Private Lifestyle
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders previously claimed First Lady Melania threatened to revoke Mar-a-Lago memberships after photos of Barron looking miserable at a holiday party were leaked.
In the photos, Barron, who left NYC after his freshman year to move to Washington, D.C., with his parents, looked "uncomfortable" as he followed his father around Mar-a-Lago's dining room.
Melania was said to be furious upon learning of the photos being taken and shared online.
"Melania made it very clear that Barron's privacy is non-negotiable," an insider said. "Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club."
"The message was clear: no cameras, no leaks. Private family moments stay private," the insider added.
At the time, sources described Barron as being "quiet" and "very reserved" at the event, saying, "Barron was solemnly following his father through the dining room. He was quiet, very reserved, wearing his usual blue suit, almost mirroring Donald."
"He didn't smile or interact much," a source added.
Now, chatter of Barron's painful breakup could explain the 19-year-old's "reserved" demeanor.