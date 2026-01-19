Your tip
Meghan Markle to 'Use Archie and Lilibet as a Shield' to Avoid Backlash on U.K. Return as Popularity Hits All-Time Low

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle will use her kids as a 'shield' from the likely backlash she'll receive on U.K. return, says a royal expert.

Jan. 19 2026, Published 9:26 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle will use children Archie and Lilibet as a "shield" to protect her from a backlash she's set to receive on her return to the U.K, new reports have claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, could make her first visit to the U.K. in four years should husband Prince Harry's security review be granted.

Unpopular With Brits

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan has been tipped to join Harry at the one-year-to-go celebration of the Invictus Games this year.

And knowing full well her popularity in her husband’s homeland is at an all-time low, a royal commentator has claimed Meghan may use her children to deflect the likely animosity Brits will show towards her.

Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News: "Meghan will manage to shield some of her unpopularity by bringing Archie and Lilibet to the U.K.

"Her poll ratings are terrible, and the rift with the royal family will cause the press to be hostile.

"We know all of the problems with the couple, but we do not know how they will resolve it."

Meghan may return to the U.K. in the coming months as the one-year-to-go celebration will take place in Birmingham for Harry's Invictus Games.

A source close to the Duchess revealed: “Security is always going to be a deciding factor in this.”

Apprehension Over Meghan's Return

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess's likely return is already sparking anxiety within royal circles.

Meghan joined Harry during the celebrations of one year to go in Vancouver in September 2024, and she was also present for the same event in Düsseldorf in 2022.

No decision has been made on whether the duchess will attend the event in Birmingham.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed Meghan's potential U.K. is already sparking anxiety within royal circles.

Palace aides describe a mood of tense anticipation – and a "huge amount of dread" over the prospect of the Sussexes touring Harry's homeland.

One palace source told us: "This would not be a low-key visit. When Meghan arrives, everything becomes louder, faster, and more complicated. Staff across several households are already preparing for disruption."

First Visit To U.K. In Four Years

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan has not stepped foot in the U.K. since attending the Queen's funeral in 2022.

Another added: "People are bracing themselves because the Sussexes do nothing by halves, and Meghan in particular brings an entire ecosystem with her.

"This will be utter chaos and everyone is already bracing themselves for the 'full Meghan experience' when it comes to the headlines that will come out of this."

The anxiety is most acute at Kensington Palace, where Prince William, 43, and his wife Catherine, 44, are said to be preparing for the fallout.

A former courtier said: "William and Catherine will feel the shockwaves first. Every appearance becomes a comparison, every gesture parsed. It is exhausting, and they know what is coming."

Image of Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to go to Scotland during Harry’s visit.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are particularly uncomfortable about Meghan's impending return.

Part of the tension stems from Meghan's shifting public standing.

Far from returning to Britain chastened by past commercial setbacks and her exit from senior royal duties, insiders said she is now buoyed by the unexpected success of her As Ever lifestyle brand and the millions she has earned from Netflix and other content deals.

A source familiar with the numbers said: "She will not come back as a sidelined duchess. She will arrive as a successful Californian business figure, and that changes the dynamic completely."

Another insider added: "That confidence is what rattles people. It is the sense that she feels vindicated over quitting The Firm."

