Meghan Markle to 'Use Archie and Lilibet as a Shield' to Avoid Backlash on U.K. Return as Popularity Hits All-Time Low

And knowing full well her popularity in her husband’s homeland is at an all-time low, a royal commentator has claimed Meghan may use her children to deflect the likely animosity Brits will show towards her.

Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News: "Meghan will manage to shield some of her unpopularity by bringing Archie and Lilibet to the U.K.

"Her poll ratings are terrible, and the rift with the royal family will cause the press to be hostile.

"We know all of the problems with the couple, but we do not know how they will resolve it."

Meghan may return to the U.K. in the coming months as the one-year-to-go celebration will take place in Birmingham for Harry's Invictus Games.

A source close to the Duchess revealed: “Security is always going to be a deciding factor in this.”