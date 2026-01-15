Meghan Markle's Extreme 'Demands' Revealed: 'Diva Duchess' Insists on 'Four Hotel Floors, 24/7 Security and Being Behind Bulletproof Glass' for Invictus Games UK Return
Jan. 14 2026, Published 7:59 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle still thinks she's worthy of the royal treatment when it comes to a possible return to the United Kingdom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Suits actress, 44, is considering accompanying her husband, Prince Harry, to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, and her list of demands includes having four floors of a hotel set aside for her, as well as security far beyond what most heads of state require.
Excessive Hotel and Security Demands
“She wants four floors of the Hyatt completely shut down just for her," a source tells royal insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.
"Extra security outside. Staff aren’t allowed to look at her. She’s in total control," the insider added.
Markle is still high on her horse about demanding to be addressed by her royal title despite quitting as a working member of the family six years ago and moving with Harry to California.
"Anyone who has any interaction with her has to call her 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.' No exceptions," the source said.
Glam Team, Private Chef and More
Markle continues to think very highly of herself regarding her security needs, making unreasonable demands that include "24/7 drivers, a fleet of luxury cars, and a police escort from the airport to the hotel," according to the source, even though she's only Harry's plus one for the sporting games devoted to wounded military members and veterans.
"This isn’t just protection," the insider claimed. "She's asking for a fortress. Bulletproof glass at the Games, armed security everywhere she goes."
Even though the event is supposed to focus on the wounded warriors, Markle is determined to look glam at all times and have all of her meals whipped up by "her own chef."
The Netflix star wants to bring along an assistant, a full hair and makeup team and is pushing for "four separate rooms for her PR staff alone. Nothing will be left to chance," the source said about Markle's demands for VIP treatment at her husband's event.
Prince Harry's Security Decisions Will Be the Determining Factor
At the moment, everything hangs in the balance of Harry's case against RAVEC, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee that grants levels of protection for VIPs and royalty.
After he and Markle quit the royal family, Harry's taxpayer-funded International Protection Personnel status, or IPP, was revoked because he wanted to live a private life in the U.S., seeking "financial independence."
The prince now receives "bespoke" security when he returns to the UK, provided he gives 30 days' notice of his arrival. Harry is still demanding taxpayer-funded armed bodyguards for his visits, claiming he fears greatly for his safety when back in his homeland.
Despite multiple court losses over his heightened security demands, reports have surfaced that RAVEC might conduct a new risk assessment for the prince in 2026, amid his greater interest in spending time in the UK ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games.
Meghan Markle's Refusals to Return to England
Markle hasn't been back in the UK since September 2022.
She and Harry happened to be in London for the Wellchild Awards when Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. The couple stayed through the late Monarch's September 19, 2022, funeral, and Markle has yet to return.
"She will not step foot in Britain without full protection — police escorts, secured venues, no risks — period," the insider revealed about Markle's refusal to set foot in the UK.
"Everything depends on the security review. Until that decision is final, nothing is locked in," a source added.