Meghan Markle's Extreme 'Demands' Revealed: 'Diva Duchess' Insists on 'Four Hotel Floors, 24/7 Security and Being Behind Bulletproof Glass' for Invictus Games UK Return

Markle continues to think very highly of herself regarding her security needs, making unreasonable demands that include "24/7 drivers, a fleet of luxury cars, and a police escort from the airport to the hotel," according to the source, even though she's only Harry's plus one for the sporting games devoted to wounded military members and veterans.

"This isn’t just protection," the insider claimed. "She's asking for a fortress. Bulletproof glass at the Games, armed security everywhere she goes."

Even though the event is supposed to focus on the wounded warriors, Markle is determined to look glam at all times and have all of her meals whipped up by "her own chef."

The Netflix star wants to bring along an assistant, a full hair and makeup team and is pushing for "four separate rooms for her PR staff alone. Nothing will be left to chance," the source said about Markle's demands for VIP treatment at her husband's event.