EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Just One Agreement Away' From Reunion With Royal Family After 'Winning Security Battle'
Jan. 12 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is closer than at any point since 2020 to a tentative reconciliation with the royal family, with sources telling RadarOnline.com a return of armed police protection in the U.K. could unlock the path back – but only if he agrees to strict silence about The Firm.
A fresh security assessment has reportedly concluded Harry, 41, meets the threshold for official protection when visiting Britain, following a review carried out for the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec.
Security Victory Brings Harry To The Brink Of Return
According to sources familiar with the process, a ruling on the long-running saga over his protection is expected within weeks.
Harry lost automatic taxpayer-funded police protection in the U.K. after stepping back from royal duties five years ago, but a reassessment was triggered after he battled the British government for a review.
One source close to the prince said the outcome is now largely settled.
"The discussion stage is essentially over," the insider said.
"Those involved now acknowledge that the threats facing Harry and his children are genuine and persistent, and everything we are hearing suggests the outcome has already been settled."
Another added: "If the full scale and severity of the threats were publicly known, it would be clear why Harry has been unwilling to travel with his children to Britain without comprehensive security in place."
Palace Demands Silence As Price Of Peace
The security question, however, is only part of the equation.
Palace sources tell us while senior royals are prepared to accept Harry back into the fold on a limited basis, they remain deeply wary of further disclosures following his memoir Spare and a series of television interviews.
One courtier said any welcome would come with conditions. "There is a feeling that the family cannot go through another round of revelations," the source said.
"Before there is any meaningful rapprochement, Harry would need to give firm assurances that he will not speak publicly about private family matters again. This is the one agreement that will make or break his royal reconciliation."
Trust Still Shattered After 'Spare' Fallout
The concern, according to insiders, is less about past grievances than future unpredictability around the prince's behavior.
"His memoir and the interviews spooked everyone," another palace source said. "From the family's perspective, trust was badly damaged. Silence and discretion would be seen as the price of re-entry."
The source also said discussions have centered on an informal but clear understanding that personal conversations and internal dynamics would remain private from now on if Harry was welcomed back into the royal fold.
His automatic police protection in the U.K. was removed in 2020 after he and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, stepped down as working royals and relocated to California. Under the current system, he must give 30 days' notice before visiting Britain so police can assess security needs.
His legal team has argued this arrangement offers "manifestly inferior" protection and places his safety "at stake," particularly given the risks associated with terrorism and online extremism.
King Charles Cautious As Door Cracks Open
In May last year, Harry lost a High Court challenge against the government over the removal of his automatic protection, but the latest review appears to mark a shift. A Home Office source said: "This is not about status or titles. It is about risk, plain and simple."
The insider added the committee had considered updated intelligence and threat assessments. Within royal circles, the possible restoration of security is seen as a turning point.
One palace aide said: "Once the security issue is settled, a major practical obstacle disappears. That naturally forces a reckoning about what any return would actually look like and the conditions under which he could realistically be welcomed back into the family."
The aide added King Charles remains cautious. They said: "There is still genuine warmth and care, but it is tempered by lingering hurt and a strong memory of how vulnerable and exposed the family felt during that period."
Harry has previously said he wants reconciliation with the royals and has spoken about the pain of estrangement from his father, King Charles, 77. But sources insist any reset will be gradual.
"Nobody is talking about rewinding the clock to the old arrangements," one insider said. "The focus is on setting firm limits and protecting what remains private. Having security in place might make a return possible, but an understanding about discretion and silence is what would ultimately allow it to happen."