EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Just One Agreement Away' From Reunion With Royal Family After 'Winning Security Battle'

According to sources familiar with the process, a ruling on the long-running saga over his protection is expected within weeks.

Harry lost automatic taxpayer-funded police protection in the U.K. after stepping back from royal duties five years ago, but a reassessment was triggered after he battled the British government for a review.

One source close to the prince said the outcome is now largely settled.

"The discussion stage is essentially over," the insider said.

"Those involved now acknowledge that the threats facing Harry and his children are genuine and persistent, and everything we are hearing suggests the outcome has already been settled."

Another added: "If the full scale and severity of the threats were publicly known, it would be clear why Harry has been unwilling to travel with his children to Britain without comprehensive security in place."