Trump Assassination Fears Erupt: Prez's Motorcade Route Adjusted After Secret Service Discovers 'Suspicious Object' at Palm Beach Airport

In October 2025, the Secret Service launched an investigation after a "suspicious" hunting stand was discovered near the Palm Beach International Airport.

The hunting stand was seen high in a tree, with a direct sight line to where Air Force One was parked.

"Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sightline of the Air Force One landing zone," FBI director Kash Patel shared at the time.

"No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities."

Patel also revealed the stand has not been connected to any one individual, and items like the one discovered are often set up and left in wooded areas by bow hunters looking for a better vantage point.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino also told a news outlet, "This hunting stand was appropriately dismantled, it’s being flown to our lab. I believe it’s there right now, and all of the forensic tools we have – from digital tools to biometric tools — they're all going to be applied to try to find out who put this up there and why."