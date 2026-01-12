Your tip
Trump Assassination Fears Erupt: Prez's Motorcade Route Adjusted After Secret Service Discovers 'Suspicious Object' at Palm Beach Airport

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted he knew 'nothing' about a 'suspicious' object.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Assassination fears around President Donald Trump erupted after his motorcade route was adjusted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As he was leaving Florida yesterday, the White House detailed how his motorcade took a different route than usual due to a "suspicious object."

Details on the Suspicious Object Were Scarce

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt said a 'further investigation was warranted' regarding a 'suspicious' object that was found.

Security sweeps prior to Trump arriving at Palm Beach International Airport, and the object – which the White House did not describe – was discovered.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, spoke out about the ordeal to share, "A further investigation was warranted, and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly."

When Trump was asked about the object, he insisted he knew "nothing" about it.

Donald Trump's Route to the Palm Beach International Airport

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump rook a route around the city to get to Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday.

According to reports, Trump departed from Mar-a-Lago at 6:20 p.m. for the airport and took a circular route around the city to get there.

Police officers took to motorcycles to create a moving blockade for Trump's motorcade and almost collided with the vans that were accompanying the Prez.

Air Force One was parked on the opposite side of the airport from its normal location, and lights outside the plane were turned off.

The spokesman for the US Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, released a statement, insisting the altered route was a precautionary measure and it's "standard protocol."

A 'Suspicious' Hunting Stand Was Previously Near the Palm Beach International Airport

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A hunting stand was seen high in a tree near the Palm Beach International Aiprort with a direct sight line to where Air Force One was parked.

In October 2025, the Secret Service launched an investigation after a "suspicious" hunting stand was discovered near the Palm Beach International Airport.

The hunting stand was seen high in a tree, with a direct sight line to where Air Force One was parked.

"Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sightline of the Air Force One landing zone," FBI director Kash Patel shared at the time.

"No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities."

Patel also revealed the stand has not been connected to any one individual, and items like the one discovered are often set up and left in wooded areas by bow hunters looking for a better vantage point.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino also told a news outlet, "This hunting stand was appropriately dismantled, it’s being flown to our lab. I believe it’s there right now, and all of the forensic tools we have – from digital tools to biometric tools — they're all going to be applied to try to find out who put this up there and why."

Concerns Regarding Donald Trump Getting Assassinated Were Previously Revealed

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's meeting with Mohammed bin Salman was said to have increased the risk of him being an assassination target.

As Radar reported in late 2025, after Trump welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House, people were outraged, and the risk of him being a target for assassination "hugely increased."

Insiders close to national security circles insisted Trump created "unprecedented outrage" at his meeting with bin Salman among people who believed he was selling out American values.

"Critics are calling Trump a disgrace to democracy for embracing Mr. Bone Saw and doing business with him after U.S. intelligence said he ordered Khashoggi's murder," a senior Washington advisor detailed.

Another source alleged Trump's behavior has "increased hundreds of percent" the chances violent extremists within the United States may view him as a legitimate target.

"There are patriots who genuinely believe he's betrayed the country," they shared.

"When he fawns over a foreign autocrat tied to an American resident's murder, he paints a bull's-eye on himself. Some extremists will now feel justified in fantasizing about assassinating him."

