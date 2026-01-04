Your tip
Peace Talks Over Prime Rib: Donald Trump and Elon Musk Bury the Hatchet in Front of Applauding Crowd at Mar-a-Lago

split image of Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk put their feud aside to enjoy dinner at Mar-a-lago.

Profile Image

Jan. 4 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk appeared to bury the hatchet over the weekend, sharing a high-profile dinner at Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com can report.

Video circulating on social media showed Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Musk making their way through the Palm Beach estate’s dining room to loud applause.

Trump and Elon

Image of President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk put their feud aside to enjoy dinner at Mar-a-lago.
Source: @nexta_tv/X

It was a striking public moment for two figures who spent much of last year trading barbs over fiscal policy and government spending.

On January 3rd, onlookers captured clips and pictures of Trump and Musk greeting other guests with smiles and engaging in what appeared to be easygoing conversation as they moved toward their table.

It was a striking public moment for two figures who spent much of last year trading barbs over fiscal policy and government spending.

The dinner came just hours after the administration’s military action in Venezuela that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Source: @nexta_tv/X

The dinner came after the USA captured the president of Venezuela.

Friendship Break-up

Image of Melania Trump also joined the pair for dinner.
Source: @michaelsolakie/X

Melania Trump also joined the pair for dinner.

Trump and Musk weren't always on speaking terms. Their relationship imploded in mid-2025 after Musk publicly blasted Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" (BBB).

"I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," Musk said, according to CBS News.

He told the outlet: "I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion."

Image of Elon spoke out against Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill.'
Source: MEGA

Elon spoke out against Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill.'

Following Musk's comments, Trump solidified the distance he was putting between himself and Elon.

"Elon and I had a great relationship," Trump said, before pausing and adding, "I don't know if we will anymore," during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

He later accused Musk of going after his "Big Beautiful Bill" solely to protect Tesla's electric-vehicle subsidies — a claim the billionaire flatly denied, effectively branding the president a liar.

The Epstein Files

Image of Trump then decided to pull Elon's government funding.
Source: MEGA

Trump then decided to pull Elon's government funding.

Musk then poured gasoline on the fire, suggesting on social media that Trump was tied to the so-called "Epstein files," a jaw-dropping allegation that sent the internet into a frenzy.

The president swiftly hit back, floating the idea of cutting Musk off from lucrative federal deals.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," Trump declared on Truth Social.

